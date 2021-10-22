More News:

October 22, 2021

Ben Simmons' Moorestown mansion features gaming and candy rooms

The disgruntled 76ers star is looking to sell his New Jersey home for $5 million

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has placed his home in Moorestown, New Jersey on the market for $4.99 million. Simmons, 25, requested a trade from the Sixers and has been locked in a high-profile standoff with the team.

The future of 76ers star Ben Simmons is a mystery that NBA fans will have to patiently watch unfold over the coming weeks and months.

The 25-year-old All-Star has requested a trade out of Philadelphia with four years remaining on his five-year, $170 million contract. It's a rare demand for a player in his position and one that puts the Sixers in a unique bind to try recoup value for their wayward point guard, or otherwise convince him to buy back into the team's collective championship goals.

MORE NEWS: Sixers' Ben Simmons meets with team, says he's not mentally ready to play

From the looks of it, Simmons has appeared serious about skipping town. Earlier this month, he listed his apartment at the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia for $3.1 million, and last week he placed his mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey on the market for $4.99 million. Over the summer, he purchased an extravagant $17.5 million luxury home in the gated Hidden Hills community of Los Angeles.

Simmons' realtor, Juliet Cordeiro, shared 10 photos of the lavish Moorestown home on her Instagram page.

The Moorestown home, built in 2019, boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on a 1.78-acre property at 9 Miller Ct. in the Burlington County township.

Simmons' home was designed by Philadelphia-based firm Widell and Boschetti, which used a black and white color scheme with an open-room concept, according to Architectural Digest. It features a wine wall, a formal dining room and wet and dry bars. The large basement includes an aquarium, a private game room and a dedicated candy room.

In the game room, Simmons hung a neon "Simmo the Savage" sign in reference to his gaming avatar as a member of the FaZe Clan collective. It's also fitting, given his unraveling relationship with the Sixers, that his home is not far from the former Moorestown residence where Terrell Owens famously did sit-ups in his driveway during his fallout with the Eagles.

Last year, Simmons gave SLAM Magazine a tour of the basement, which was clearly his personal lair at the property.

The exterior of the property includes a dedicated dog area, a children's play space and a large driveway with a basketball net.

Simmons missed the Sixers' season opening victory after he was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He reportedly has indicated a willingness to return to the court for the Sixers, but told the team this week that he's not yet mentally ready to make a comeback.

As for his trade request, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said the Sixers are willing to drag the situation out for the remaining four years of Simmons' contract if they are unable to trade him for a star-level player.

If that's how this is shaping up, Simmons may need to find a new pad in the Philadelphia area sooner than later.

Michael Tanenbaum
