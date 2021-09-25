More Culture:

September 25, 2021

Will Smith to kick off book tour for memoir in Philadelphia

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Books
Will Smith Book Tour ddp images/Sipa USA

Will Smith is kicking off his book tour in Philadelphia this November.

Will Smith is returning to Philadelphia this fall to kick off his long anticipated book tour.

The West Philly native will host "An Evening of Stories with Friends," at the Met on Nov. 8, where he will reflect on his childhood in Philadelphia and his career so far.

All tickets to the show will come with a copy of his new book "Will," a memoir set to release Nov. 9, through a partnership with Black-owned bookstores Harriett's Bookshop and Uncle Bobbie's Coffee and Books, Philadelphia Magazine reported.

Smith will talk about his transformation from a West Philadelphia kid to a rap and movie star. Tickets for the event are on sale now

"For the first time, Will Smith opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned," the event website reads. "Joined by special guests, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind."

Smith wrote the book with New York Times bestselling self-help author Mark Manson. 

This tour comes ahead of the release of"King Richard,"a biopic about Serena and Venus Williams' father played by Smith. The movie is set to be released on Nov. 19.

Smith's book tour will visit Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and London.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Books Philadelphia Book Tour Will Smith West Philadelphia West Philly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 3
Hurts-Dak_092421

Sponsored

Participate in National Recovery Month
Purchased - Friends supporting each other sunset

Development

Atlantic City awarded $50,000 grant to help redevelop former Trump Plaza site
Trump Plaza Atlantic City

Health Stories

'Aunt Mary Pat' comedian urges people battling depression to seek help
Aunt Mary Pat Troy Hendrickson

Arts & Culture

Monumental Tour features sculptures examining themes from Black history
Monumental Tour

Festivals

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall
Philadelphia Oktoberfest 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved