Will Smith to kick off book tour for memoir in Philadelphia

Will Smith is returning to Philadelphia this fall to kick off his long anticipated book tour.

The West Philly native will host "An Evening of Stories with Friends," at the Met on Nov. 8, where he will reflect on his childhood in Philadelphia and his career so far.

All tickets to the show will come with a copy of his new book "Will," a memoir set to release Nov. 9, through a partnership with Black-owned bookstores Harriett's Bookshop and Uncle Bobbie's Coffee and Books, Philadelphia Magazine reported.

Smith will talk about his transformation from a West Philadelphia kid to a rap and movie star. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

"For the first time, Will Smith opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned," the event website reads. "Joined by special guests, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind."

Smith wrote the book with New York Times bestselling self-help author Mark Manson.

This tour comes ahead of the release of"King Richard,"a biopic about Serena and Venus Williams' father played by Smith. The movie is set to be released on Nov. 19.

Smith's book tour will visit Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and London.