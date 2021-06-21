Will Smith says his memoir, set for November release, was a 'labor of love'

Will Smith is already a critically-acclaimed rapper, actor and film producer. He soon will add the title of author to his illustrious resume.

Smith's memoir, titled "Will," is set to be released Nov. 9. The 352-page book, written with bestselling self-help author Mark Manson, is available for pre-order on the Smith's website. The book is being published by Penguin Random House.

The Fresh Prince's memoir will detail his journey from accomplished West Philly rapper to Hollywood film star. The book also will cover Smith's family life and delve into the way his stardom impacted his wife and children.

The two-year-long writing process was "a labor of love," Smith said on Instagram.

"It's easy to maneuver the material world once you have conquered your own mind," Smith said on his website. "I believe that. Once you've learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”

The book's cover art, designed by visual artist Brandan Bmike Odums, consists of five layers — each representing a different stage of Smith's life. Smith described the book cover as "beautiful."

"When I was looking for someone to create something iconic for the cover of my book, I didn't want to just do a picture," Smith said in a video shared to Instagram.

The news about his book wasn't the only notable thing Smith shared online over the weekend.

Smith enjoyed a cheesesteak on Father's Day as a brief hiatus from his post-pandemic weight loss regimen. He frequently shares updates about his weight management journey on social media.

Smith also joined actor Kevin Hart on Facebook's "Red Table Talk" for a Father's Day special to discuss fatherhood, their marriages and life lessons.



"I literally had to learn how to care about how people feel," Smith said during the conversation. "It is a vicious betrayal to not care how they feel."

"When your child shows disappointment, you don't realize the impact your mistakes can truly have," Hart said.

The full conversation between Smith and Hart can be streamed below.

Will Smith Brings Kevin Hart to the Red Table Will Smith and Kevin Hart come to the Table for an intimate, in-depth, one-on-one special event. Funny, revealing and emotional, this not-be-missed conversation covers everything from biggest parenting mistakes, ex-wives, and dating daughters to personal confessions, revelations and important life lessons. Posted by Red Table Talk on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

On Friday, Hart's latest film, "Fatherhood," was released on Netflix. The comedy-drama film features Hart in a role that is quite different from what he has played over the years.

"Fatherhood" tells the story of a widower, played by Hart, who is forced to raise his only daughter by himself after the death of his wife. Hart is also a producer on the project, and his production company HartBeat Productions is involved.

The film is an adaptation of the 2011 book "Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love" by Matthew Logelin. The memoir is about the author's experience of losing his wife after she gave birth to their only child.