Taylor Swift to release re-recorded 'Red' album in November

Taylor Swift will take her fans back to 2012 this fall when she releases a re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, "Red."

"Red (Taylor's Version)" will consist of all 30 tracks that were planned for the original album when it debuts November 19, the singer and songwriter said on social media Friday. One of the songs is 10 minutes long, according to Swift.

The re-recorded "Red" album is now available for pre-order on the musician's website.

Swift shared what "Red" meant to her in a message posted on social media Friday.

"Musically and lyrically, 'Red' resembled a heartbroken person," Swift said. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

Released in 2012, "Red" spent seven weeks atop the U.S. Billboard 200 charts and was certified seven times platinum in the U.S. Swift became the first female artist ever to have three consecutive albums spend at least six weeks at No. 1.

The album was highlighted by hit singles like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "22" and "Red." "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" went to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts.

"Red" won Top Album and Top Country Album at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2013 CMA Awards, 2013 ACM Awards and 2014 Grammy Awards. It was also nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammys that same year.

"Red" came in at No. 99 on Rolling Stone's most-recent ranking of the "500 Best Albums of All Time" last year.

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was re-released in April with 26 songs, six of which didn't make the original album. "Fearless" was the 31-year-old Berks County native's second studio album.

Released in 2008, "Fearless" earned Swift her first Grammy Award for Album of the Year. She was the youngest artist at the time to ever win Album of the Year.

"Fearless" was the best-selling album in 2009 and topped the U.S. Billboard charts for almost three months. It remains the most-awarded country music album of all-time.

The remade albums are Swift's attempt to reclaim her music rights by putting out new recordings of her old songs after music manager Scooter Braun bought and resold the rights of many of Swift's albums.