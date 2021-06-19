More Culture:

June 19, 2021

Harriet Tubman museum opens in Cape May on Juneteenth

The museum was originally scheduled to open in 2020, but the pandemic pushed its opening back one year

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture History
Harriet Tubman Benjamin Powelson/Library of Congress

A museum commemorating Harriet Tubman and the abolitionist activism in Cape May opens on Juneteenth this year.

The Harriet Tubman museum officially opens its doors in Cape May on Juneteenth — the day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States — with a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The museum, located in the Howell House, which served as the parsonage for the Macedonia Baptist Church, celebrates Tubman's life and her role in the underground railroad, as well as the abolitionist history in Cape May.

Cape May was an important stop in the Underground Railroad as the first foothold in the Northern states for enslaved people to flee to, NJ Monthly reported

Tubman escaped slavery in Maryland and worked as a cook and domestic laborer in Cape May in the early 1850's. There, historians say she helped nine enslaved people escape.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law last fall that established the museum as the official Harriet Tubman museum for the state. He also signed a law that made Juneteenth as a state holiday, celebrated every third Friday in June.


The museum was set to open last year on Juneteenth, but pandemic-caused delays pushed the opening date to Juneteenth 2021, NJ.com reported.

Visitors will see a nine-foot, 2,400 pound sculpture “Harriet Tubman - The Journey to Freedom,” by Emmy and Academy Award winning sculptor Wesley Wofford at the museum.

There are various artifacts from the area, like shackles, and a historical record on the underground railroad.

The museum is working on an educational programming initiative that includes a virtual tour in partnership with Friday is Tie Day, a mentoring program for high school students of color.

The grand opening event takes place in Rotary Park on Lafayette Street and will be live streamed on the museum's YouTube channel and on Facebook Live

The event includes music and dance from the Pan African Rhythm Cooperative and reflections on the history of Juneteenth. There will be a ceremonial march and presentation form the 22nd regiment United States Colored Troops reenactors.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture History Cape May Cape May Museums Museum History Harriet Tubman

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers pull out tough win to force a Game 7 vs. Hawks
Seth-Curry_061821_usat

Sponsored

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
City shot - residential real esta

Men's Health

The best Father's Day gift may be nudging your dad to adopt healthy habits
Father Son Conversation

Courts

Supreme Court sides with Catholic agency barred by Philly for denying same-sex foster couples
Scotus Philly Catholic

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa to take over space of shuttered Connie's Ric Rac
South Philly Barbacoa Connie's

Family-Friendly

Giant, inflatable waterslides coming this summer to Lehigh County mountain
Slide the Slopes

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1425 Locust St 31A

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY (JUNE 16) FROM 11AM-1PM! This home is an incredible penthouse with 360 degree views and designer finishes throughout! 2,614 sqft | $1,450,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031 Locust St 601

FOR RENT! Luxurious light-filled 3 bed + den, 2 bath located steps from Rittenhouse Square! Features grand entertaining spaces, an updated kitchen and baths, and new gray wood-like flooring throughout most of the flat. 1,375 sqft | $3,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved