July 29, 2018

Will Smith announces book project with self-help author Mark Manson

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Will Smith JC Olivera/SIPA USA

Will Smith at the premiere Of Netflix's "Bright."

What words of wisdom does the Fresh Prince have to share? Soon we'll find out.

King of social media Will Smith took to Instagram Thursday to announce he's working on a book with Mark Manson, the author of the best-selling self-help work, "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck." In a video Smith and Manson were about to meet with various publishers in search of the highest bidder.

RELATED: Will Smith and his mom react to new mural in West Philadelphia

“I’m writing a book!" Smith announced in the video.

"I've got years and years of stuff I want to say, and I’m finally going to write a book for y’all,” he said.

Manson appears in the video and Smith asks, "Are you feeling confident? Are you feeling like we'll be able to make transcendent art with this book?" 

What can we expect from the new work? The book will reportedly be a mix of personal stories from Smith's life, mingling the memoir aspects with inspirational, self-help guidance.

On Instagram, Manson wrote that the book is coming in 2019.

"I grew up watching this guy after school," Manson wrote on Instagram.

The book announcement coincides with other news from Smith, this time related to his active YouTube channel. In a press release Friday, YouTube announced new original content, "Will Smith: The Jump," airing Sept. 25, which just happens to be Smith's 50th birthday.

"The Jump" will show Smith bungee jumping out of a helicopter and into the Grand Canyon. The stunt is in response to a challenge set by YouTube channel Yes Theory, to raise awareness for charity.

