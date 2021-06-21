More Culture:

June 21, 2021

Charles Barkley slams Ben Simmons for being 'scared to death' to shoot

The Basketball Hall of Famer admitted that he was 'stunned' to see the Sixers lose Game 7 at home on Sunday night

By Pat Ralph
'You can't have a guy on the court who's afraid to shoot the basketball,' Charles Barkley said when talking about Ben Simmons after the Sixers Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Fans, media members and other pundits are rightfully piling on the Sixers after the team lost 103-96 at home to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 on Sunday night to bring Philly's promising season to a disappointing end.

Among those who blasted the team for its early playoff exit was Sixers legend and current NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who admitted he was "stunned" to see the team lose at the Well Fargo Center and be eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

MORE: Instant observations: Sixers complete stunning series loss to Hawks with Game 7 stinker

"I am shocked that the Sixers lost Game 5 and Game 7," Barkley said after the game on "Inside the NBA." "I was shocked they lost Game 5, impressed they won Game 6...take my hat off to the Atlanta Hawks. But man, I gotta admit, I didn't think there was any way Atlanta could go in [to the Wells Fargo Center] and win...but man, my Sixers let me down."

The postgame conversation later turned to the lackluster performance of Ben Simmons, who finished Sunday night's loss with just five points on only 2-of-4 shooting. Simmons only took two free throws in the game, but missed one late that could've helped the Sixers get the win.

But the endearing moment from Sunday night's loss was of Simmons passing up on a wide open dunk late in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game. The decision to pass to Matisse Thybulle led to boos from Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center and an apoplectic Joel Embiid.

Barkley slammed Simmons for being "scared to shoot" and reiterated that the 24-year-old can only be an All-Star until he becomes a better offensive player.

"You can't have a guy on the court who's afraid to shoot the basketball," Barkley said. "[Simmons is] giving the ball up to Joel Embiid at half court because he's terrified. This dude is scared to death. It's unbelievable. You can just listen to the crowd."

"We thought [Simmons] would get better," Barkley continued later in the segment. "He hasn't gotten better, that's the problem. Nobody thought he was going to be scared to shoot and he's scared to shoot. When you're giving the ball up that quickly, you're scared to shoot. We didn't think it would get to the point where he would go all these games and won't even take a shot. He won't even take a shot. We knew he was never a great shooter, but wow, we never thought it would get to this point."

The Basketball Hall of Famer also said that the Sixers need Simmons to learn how to shoot this offseason or move on from the three-time All-Star.

"[The Sixers] are going to have to sit [Simmons] down and say, 'Ben, it's either A or B. You're gonna have to work on your shooting first. Then you're going to have to shoot the ball. Then you're going to have to shoot free throws, or we can't win with you,'" Barkley said. "That is a small, very honest conversation."

Barkley, who starred for the Sixers from 1984-1992, said earlier this season that he needed to see more from Simmons offensively for the team to win its first NBA championship since 1983. Barkley also said that it would be a "lost season" if the Sixers didn't make it back to the Finals for the first time in 20 years.

The Sixers were also the subject of the "Gone Fishin'" segment Sunday night that "Inside the NBA" does to make fun of teams that get eliminated from the playoffs. Host Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Barkley dress up in fishing gear and act like they are fishing.

The fake photo of the Sixers fishing boat features Simmons, Embiid, actor Will Smith, rapper Meek Mill wearing a "Rocky" shirt and actor Rob McElhenney all together on vacation.

When Johnson jokingly asks Barkley where to go fishing in Philly, the former NBA MVP replies, "We go in the Schuylkill," referencing the Schuylkill River.


Have a news tip? Let us know.

pat@phillyvoice.com

