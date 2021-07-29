More Culture:

July 29, 2021

Will Smith to star as Venus, Serena Williams' father in biopic 'King Richard'

The film will be the West Philly native's latest major release since 2020's 'Bad Boys For Life'

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Will Smith
Will Smith "King Richard" ddp images/Sipa USA

Will Smith is set to star as Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams, in a biopic about the tennis stars' upbringing called 'King Richard.'

Will Smith is heading back to the big screen this fall to star in a biopic about tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams titled "King Richard."

The movie will center around the Williams sisters' upbringing with their "undeterred father," Richard Williams (played by Smith) and his "relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game," according to the Hollywood Reporter

The movie shows how Richard was "instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever," through a clear vision for his daughters' careers and perseverance.

Warner Brothers released a powerful trailer for the film that shows the sisters' journey from Compton, Calif., to the global stage as some of the most famous athletes in the world. 

"I wrote a 78-page plan for their whole career before they were even born," Richard said in the trailer.


The Williams sisters, played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, were both trained by their father Richard from an early age before achieving extreme success in the professional tennis world. Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam title winner, and Serena's a 23-time winner.

"You're going to be representing every little Black girl on Earth," Richard says to Venus and Serena in the trailer.

Venus and Serena are executive producers on the film, alongside their sister Isha Price. 

The movie hits theaters on Nov. 19 and will be available for streaming on HBO Max 31 days after its theatrical release. Just 10 days before the film debuts, Smith's memoir, "Will," is set to be released. 

This is Smith's second time portraying a famous sports figure in film. He earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann's "Ali" in 2001, ESPN reported.

Aunjanue Ellis will play Oracene "Brandi" Williams, Richard's wife and Serena and Venus' mother. Tony Goldwyn portrays coach Paul Cohen and Jon Berthal plays coach Rick Macci. The film was directed by Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Will Smith Philadelphia Movie Serena Williams Venus Williams Biopic

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Miami Heat viewed as one of 'most likely landing spots' for Ben Simmons
Ben-Simmons-Jimmy-Butler_072821_usat

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Investigations

Private security guard caught on camera beating man at SEPTA turnstile
72821 SEPTA guard beating.jpg

Prevention

N.J. urges residents to wear masks indoors when COVID-19 transmission is more likely
New Jersey COVID-19 masks

Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen 'respectfully declined' to have Garden State Parkway service area renamed after him
Garden State Parkway service areas

Festivals

Chestnut Hill's Petapalooza includes doggy pools, adoptable pets, yappy hour
Petapalooza

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved