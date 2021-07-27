More Culture:

July 27, 2021

'30 Rock,' 'Pray Away' among new titles coming to Netflix this August

The Netflix original 'Kissing Booth 3' will also join the streaming platform's library of content on Aug. 11

Tina Fey's hit NBC show, "30 Rock.," is among the new slate of content coming to Netflix this August.

It's that time of the month again. Netflix announced its new slate of content that will be added to its library this August, as well as some titles that are departing the streaming service.

All seven seasons of Tina Fey's hit NBC comedy "30 Rock" are hitting the platform this August. The show first aired from 2006 to 2013 and stars Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracey Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more. The show features guest cameos from actors like Matt Damon, Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Sudeikis, Oprah, Matthew Broderick and more.

Fey, who grew up in Upper Darby, said the show was inspired by her time as head writer for Saturday Night Live. 

It centers around a fictional live sketch comedy show that airs on NBC and takes place at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where SNL is filmed.


The feature-length documentary "Pray Away," premiering on Netflix Aug. 3, examines the enduring harm of conversion therapy and the "pray the gay away" movement. 

It follows the former leaders of the pray the gay away movement as they contend with the aftermath of their actions, along with a survivor, as they seek healing and acceptance after more than a decade of conversion therapy.

The film, directed by Kristine Stolakis, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16 and at Doc10, a documentary film festival in Chicago, from June 17-20. Ryan Murphy, who co-created the hit show "Glee," was among the film's executive producers.


Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police


Aug. 3

Pray Away
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord 
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified 

Aug. 4

Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami 
Control Z: Season 2 
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 
Cooking With Paris 

Aug. 6

Hit & Run 
Navarasa 
The Swarm 
Vivo 

Aug. 8

Quarter

Aug. 9

Shaman King 

Aug. 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang 
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

Aug. 11

Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3 
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves 


Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls 
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same 
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild 

Aug. 13

Beckett 
Brand New Cherry Flavor 
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific 
Gone For Good 
The Kingdom 
Valeria: Season 2 

Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6

Aug. 16

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil 

Aug. 18

The Defeated 
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes 
Out of My League
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student 

Aug. 19

Like Crazy

Aug. 20

The Chair 
Everything Will Be Fine 
The Loud House Movie 
Sweet Girl

Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf 

Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy 
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner 

Aug. 25 

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed 
Clickbait 
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer 
Motel Makeover 
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes 
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skranes 
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man


Aug. 26

Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4 

Aug. 27

He’s All That 
I Heart Arlo 
Titletown High 

Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Aug. 31

Sparking Joy 
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties 

What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2021

Aug. 1

American Assassin

Aug. 4

#cats_the_mewvie

Aug. 7

The Promise

Aug. 9

El Cartel: Seasons 1- 2
Nightcrawler

Aug. 12

Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5

Aug. 14

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here

Aug. 20

Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder

Aug. 22

1BR

Aug. 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Aug. 27

A Princess for Christmas

Aug. 29

Strange but True

Aug. 30

Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction

Aug. 31

Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife


