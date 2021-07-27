'30 Rock,' 'Pray Away' among new titles coming to Netflix this August

July 27, 2021
It's that time of the month again. Netflix announced its new slate of content that will be added to its library this August, as well as some titles that are departing the streaming service.
All seven seasons of Tina Fey's hit NBC comedy "30 Rock" are hitting the platform this August. The show first aired from 2006 to 2013 and stars Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracey Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more. The show features guest cameos from actors like Matt Damon, Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Sudeikis, Oprah, Matthew Broderick and more.
Fey, who grew up in Upper Darby, said the show was inspired by her time as head writer for Saturday Night Live.
It centers around a fictional live sketch comedy show that airs on NBC and takes place at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where SNL is filmed.
The feature-length documentary "Pray Away," premiering on Netflix Aug. 3, examines the enduring harm of conversion therapy and the "pray the gay away" movement.
It follows the former leaders of the pray the gay away movement as they contend with the aftermath of their actions, along with a survivor, as they seek healing and acceptance after more than a decade of conversion therapy.
The film, directed by Kristine Stolakis, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16 and at Doc10, a documentary film festival in Chicago, from June 17-20. Ryan Murphy, who co-created the hit show "Glee," was among the film's executive producers.
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Pray Away
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Quarter
Shaman King
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone For Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Walk of Shame
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of My League
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Like Crazy
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skranes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
Bread Barbershop: Season
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Sparking Joy
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
American Assassin
#cats_the_mewvie
The Promise
El Cartel: Seasons 1- 2
Nightcrawler
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
1BR
The Angry Birds Movie 2
A Princess for Christmas
Strange but True
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife
