'30 Rock,' 'Pray Away' among new titles coming to Netflix this August

It's that time of the month again. Netflix announced its new slate of content that will be added to its library this August, as well as some titles that are departing the streaming service.

All seven seasons of Tina Fey's hit NBC comedy "30 Rock" are hitting the platform this August. The show first aired from 2006 to 2013 and stars Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracey Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more. The show features guest cameos from actors like Matt Damon, Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Sudeikis, Oprah, Matthew Broderick and more.

Fey, who grew up in Upper Darby, said the show was inspired by her time as head writer for Saturday Night Live.

It centers around a fictional live sketch comedy show that airs on NBC and takes place at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where SNL is filmed.

The feature-length documentary "Pray Away," premiering on Netflix Aug. 3, examines the enduring harm of conversion therapy and the "pray the gay away" movement.

It follows the former leaders of the pray the gay away movement as they contend with the aftermath of their actions, along with a survivor, as they seek healing and acceptance after more than a decade of conversion therapy.

The film, directed by Kristine Stolakis, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16 and at Doc10, a documentary film festival in Chicago, from June 17-20. Ryan Murphy, who co-created the hit show "Glee," was among the film's executive producers.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Aug. 3

Pray Away

Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Aug. 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris

Aug. 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Aug. 8

Quarter

Aug. 9

Shaman King

Aug. 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

Aug. 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Aug. 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone For Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Aug. 16

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

Aug. 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Aug. 19

Like Crazy

Aug. 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

Aug. 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skranes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Aug. 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

Aug. 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop: Season

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Aug. 31

Sparking Joy

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties

What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2021

Aug. 1

American Assassin

Aug. 4

#cats_the_mewvie

Aug. 7

The Promise

Aug. 9

El Cartel: Seasons 1- 2

Nightcrawler

Aug. 12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Aug. 14

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Aug. 22

1BR

Aug. 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Aug. 27

A Princess for Christmas

Aug. 29

Strange but True

Aug. 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Aug. 31