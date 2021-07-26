'Nine Perfect Strangers,' 'Only Murders In The Building' among new shows coming to Hulu in August

July 26, 2021
Two shows with star-studded casts highlight the new titles that will premiere on Hulu in August.
"Nine Perfect Strangers" will arrive on the streaming platform Aug. 18. The drama miniseries is based upon the New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty with the same title.
The eight-episode series tells the story of nine stressed city residents who come to a health and wellness resort for a 10-day retreat in hopes of improving their lifestyles. But as the group seeks out healing and transformation, the strangers "have no idea what is about to hit them," according to the show's description.
The series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale and Regina Hall.
"Only Murders In the Building" will premiere Aug. 31. The comedy murder-mystery follows three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, who are obsessed with true crime.
After a death occurs inside a New York City apartment building, the trio suspects murder and uses its true crime knowledge to find out the truth. They even start a true crime podcast to document the case.
But as the investigation unfolds, the three learn more about the building's secrets and soon realize that a killer might be living among them.
Among the notable movies coming to Hulu is "Homeroom," a documentary that followed high school seniors in Oakland, California last year as the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest took hold across the country. "Homeroom" will premiere Aug. 12.
Among the titles leaving in August are the Academy Award-winning film "The Shape of Water" and the horror comedy film "Beetlejuice."
Here are all the titles coming to Hulu in August:
Hamilton's Pharmacopia (Season 3)
10 to Midnight
21
30 Days of Night
30 Minutes Or Less
All About E
Alpha & Omega
Are We There Yet?
As Good as It Gets
Attack The Block
The Baby-Sitters Club
Bagdad Cafe
The Beast Within
Black Swan
Blood Games
Blood On Satan's Claw
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Cherry Pop
Christina's House
Contagion
Every Breath You Take
The Final Girls
First Knight
Fish Don't Blink
Fred Claus
Freelancers
French Postcards
From Prada To Nada
Garbo Talks
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project
The Girl King
The Grudge
Gulliver's Travels
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
The Hawaiians
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party
Henry V
Hondo
The Hot Chick
The Hunter
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Don't Touch Me!
It's Kind Of A Funny Story
Jack And Jill
The Killing Streets
King Arthur
Kingpin
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Liz in September
Mad Max
Miami Blues
Mirror Mirror
Mud
My Bloody Valentine
Naz & Maalik
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Plaza Suite
Roadhouse 66
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
Rudy
Shane
Shark Tale
Some Kind of Wonderful
The Sons of Katie Elder
Special Effects
Spellbinder
Thelma & Louise
The Thin Red Line
Those People
Toy Soldiers
Transcendence
Under The Tuscan Sun
The Vatican Tapes
Watchmen
The Devil You Know (Seasons 1 and 2)
Princess Cyd
Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 4)
The Party
Reservation Dogs (Series premiere)
Together, Together
AWOL
Fantasy Island (Series premiere)
Homeroom
The Force
Held
The Virtuoso
The Waiting Room
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8 premiere)
The Hate U Give
Silo
Bachelor in Paradise (Season 7 premiere)
The Skeleton Twins
Nine Perfect Strangers (Series Premiere)
The Marijuana Conspiracy
Unsane
Blast Beat
Jungleland
We Broke Up
The Ultimate Surfer (Series premiere)
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
American Horror Story (Season 10 premiere)
Archer (Season 12 premiere)
Disobedience
Feral State
Love and Monsters
Chaos Walking
Four Good Days
Horizon Line
9/11: One Day in America (Series Premiere)
Spell
Only Murders in the Building (Series premiere)
Life Like
The Shape of Water
The Grapes of Wrath
How Green Was My Valley
The November Man
The Chaser
Kindergarten Cop 2
Like Father, Like Son
Nobody Knows
The One I Love
Still Walking
