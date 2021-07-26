'Nine Perfect Strangers,' 'Only Murders In The Building' among new shows coming to Hulu in August

Two shows with star-studded casts highlight the new titles that will premiere on Hulu in August.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" will arrive on the streaming platform Aug. 18. The drama miniseries is based upon the New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty with the same title.

The eight-episode series tells the story of nine stressed city residents who come to a health and wellness resort for a 10-day retreat in hopes of improving their lifestyles. But as the group seeks out healing and transformation, the strangers "have no idea what is about to hit them," according to the show's description.

The series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale and Regina Hall.

"Only Murders In the Building" will premiere Aug. 31. The comedy murder-mystery follows three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, who are obsessed with true crime.

After a death occurs inside a New York City apartment building, the trio suspects murder and uses its true crime knowledge to find out the truth. They even start a true crime podcast to document the case.

But as the investigation unfolds, the three learn more about the building's secrets and soon realize that a killer might be living among them.

Among the notable movies coming to Hulu is "Homeroom," a documentary that followed high school seniors in Oakland, California last year as the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest took hold across the country. "Homeroom" will premiere Aug. 12.

Among the titles leaving in August are the Academy Award-winning film "The Shape of Water" and the horror comedy film "Beetlejuice."

Here are all the titles coming to Hulu in August:

Aug. 1

Hamilton's Pharmacopia (Season 3)

10 to Midnight

21

30 Days of Night

30 Minutes Or Less

All About E

Alpha & Omega

Are We There Yet?

As Good as It Gets

Attack The Block

The Baby-Sitters Club

Bagdad Cafe

The Beast Within

Black Swan

Blood Games

Blood On Satan's Claw

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Cherry Pop

Christina's House

Contagion

Every Breath You Take

The Final Girls

First Knight

Fish Don't Blink

Fred Claus

Freelancers

French Postcards

From Prada To Nada

Garbo Talks

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project

The Girl King

The Grudge

Gulliver's Travels

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

The Hawaiians

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party

Henry V

Hondo

The Hot Chick

The Hunter

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Don't Touch Me!

It's Kind Of A Funny Story

Jack And Jill

The Killing Streets

King Arthur

Kingpin

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Liz in September

Mad Max

Miami Blues

Mirror Mirror

Mud

My Bloody Valentine

Naz & Maalik

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Plaza Suite

Roadhouse 66

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion

Rudy

Shane

Shark Tale

Some Kind of Wonderful

The Sons of Katie Elder

Special Effects

Spellbinder

Thelma & Louise

The Thin Red Line

Those People

Toy Soldiers

Transcendence

Under The Tuscan Sun

The Vatican Tapes

Watchmen

Aug. 4

The Devil You Know (Seasons 1 and 2)

Aug. 5

Princess Cyd

Aug. 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 4)

Aug. 8

The Party

Aug. 9

Reservation Dogs (Series premiere)

Aug. 10

Together, Together

Aug. 11

AWOL

Fantasy Island (Series premiere)

Aug. 12

Homeroom

The Force

Held

The Virtuoso

The Waiting Room

Aug. 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8 premiere)

Aug. 15

The Hate U Give

Silo

Aug. 17

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 7 premiere)

The Skeleton Twins

Aug. 18

Nine Perfect Strangers (Series Premiere)

The Marijuana Conspiracy

Unsane

Aug. 19

Blast Beat

Jungleland

Aug. 21

We Broke Up

Aug. 23

The Ultimate Surfer (Series premiere)

Aug. 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Aug. 26

American Horror Story (Season 10 premiere)

Archer (Season 12 premiere)

Disobedience

Feral State

Love and Monsters

Aug. 27

Chaos Walking

Aug. 28

Four Good Days

Aug. 29

Horizon Line

Aug. 30

9/11: One Day in America (Series Premiere)

Spell

Aug. 31

Only Murders in the Building (Series premiere)

Here are the titles leaving Hulu in August:

Aug. 14

Life Like

The Shape of Water

Aug. 24

The Grapes of Wrath

How Green Was My Valley

The November Man

Aug. 30

The Chaser

Kindergarten Cop 2

Like Father, Like Son

Nobody Knows

The One I Love

Still Walking

Aug. 31