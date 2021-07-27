More Culture:

July 27, 2021

WXPN to air weeklong celebration of MTV's 40th birthday

Among the featured shows will be a countdown of the top 100 music videos of all time and sets from the channel's 'Unplugged' series

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
WXPN celebrates MTV Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

WXPN, 88.5 FM in Philadelphia, is dedicating a week to celebrating MTV's 40th birthday. 'MTV Week' will run from Aug. 2-6 and feature sets from the television channel's 'Unplugged' series.

MTV changed the music industry and the American pop culture landscape when it debuted on Aug. 1, 1981, by airing The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star." Forty years later, a Philadelphia radio station is paying tribute to the revolutionary television channel with a weeklong birthday celebration.

"MTV Week" will be held the first week of August on WXPN – 88.5 FM on your dials in Philly and XPN.org on your computers. The birthday bash will get started at 9 a.m. on Aug. 2 with the public radio station playing "Video Killed the Radio Star" and the next 99 songs whose music videos first graced television screens across the country when MTV launched. 

Listeners will also be treated to a countdown of the top 100 music videos of all time, as curated by WXPN staff, and a special edition of World Cafe (8-10 p.m. Aug. 5) that will feature Rob Tannenbaum, who authored the book "I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution." 

The final day of themed programming, Aug. 7, will begin at 9 a.m. with the former host of MTV's "120 Minutes," Matt Pinfield, hosting a Friday Morning Mixtape. At noon, the station will air a live concert from Philly's Pat Finnerty and the Full Band, playing songs from the golden age of MTV. To wrap things up, WXPN host Robert Drake will spin a 24-hour marathon of 1980s music that gets going at 7 p.m. 

"MTV Week will celebrate the music and highlight the impact that music videos have had on pop culture and music since the 80s," WXPN's Assistant General Manager for Programming, Bruce Warren, told Patch. "On-air and online listeners can join us in celebrating MTV's 40th anniversary by hearing music from some of the era's most iconic videos and MTV programs – the one-hit wonders, Yo! MTV Raps, MTV Unplugged, 120 Minutes, and more."

Check out a full programming schedule below.

Monday, Aug. 2: 

• The first 100 music videos on MTV (9 a.m.) 

Tuesday, Aug. 3: 

• The top 100 greatest music videos of all time, curated by WXPN (9 a.m.) 
• Salute to "Yo! MTV Raps" (5 p.m.) 

Wednesday, Aug. 4: 

• "MTV Unplugged" day, featuring sets from the channel's popular "Unplugged" concert series (All day) 

Thursday, Aug. 5: 

• #TBTXPN, featuring music from MTV's debut year of 1981 (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.) 
• World Cafe, featuring special guest Rob Tannenbaum, writer of "I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution" (8 to 10 p.m.) 

Friday, Aug. 6: 

• Morning Mixtape with Matt Pinfield, former host of MTV's "120 Minutes" (9 a.m.) 
• Free at Noon concert, featuring Pat Finnerty and the Full Band (12 p.m.) 
• Funky Friday, featuring R&B music from the 1980s and 90s (4 p.m.) 
• Twenty-four hours of 80s music, hosted by WXPN's Robert Drake (7 p.m.) 

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia TV MTV WXPN

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Why are the Eagles employing the 'old guy strategy,' again, in a rebuilding year?
EAGL05-kk.jpg

Sponsored

Latest Ben Simmons trade talk and odds
Basketball all net stadium

Business

Landmark Downey's Irish Pub building, at Front and South streets, to be demolished
Downey's South Street demolish

Prevention

Visiting a petting zoo? Prevent animal-borne illnesses by taking precautions
Petting Zoo illness

Movies

Leslie Odom Jr. to star in 'Exorcist' trilogy set for 2023 debut
Leslie Odom Jr. Exorcist trilogy

Food & Drink

Franklin Square has a new, covered beer garden
Franklin Square beer garden

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved