September 24, 2021

'Always Sunny' fans are already imagining Charlie Day's Luigi portrayal in 'Super Mario Bros.' film

The animated film doesn't come out until December 2022, but fans are excited about the newly-revealed cast

By Pat Ralph
Charlie Day
Charlie Day Luigi Billy Bennight/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Charlie Day is part of a star-studded cast voicing characters in an animated 'Super Mario Bros.' movie set to debut in December 2022.

It's "Luigi time" for Charlie Day.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star has been cast as the popular "Super Mario Bros." character in an animated film set to premier in December 2022. 

RELATED: The 15th season of 'Always Sunny' will 'be our best in many years,' Glenn Howerton says

"Always Sunny" fans wasted no time imagining what Day's portrayal of the timid Italian plumber will sound like. 

Many reactions referenced some of Day's best moments in the comedy series, including the iconic "Pepe Silvia" scene from Season 4 and his hysterical "What is your spaghetti policy here?" line as he ate pasta from a Ziplock bag during the sitcom's sixth season.

This will not be the first time Day has lent his distinctive voice to an animated movie. The actor previously voiced characters in "Monsters University," "The Lego Movie" and "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part."

Day's casting as Luigi was unveiled during Thursday's Nintendo Direct streaming event. The video game company has teamed with Illumination and Universal Pictures to produce and distribute the movie.

The star-studded cast also includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The movie will be the second adaptation of the iconic video game franchise, but the first in nearly 30 years. The last, "Super Mario Bros.: The Movie," was a live-action film released in 1993.

Luigi was portrayed in the film by actor John Leguizamo, who turned down the chance to be in "Philadelphia" to play the video game character.

Day's "Always Sunny" co-star Danny DeVito was originally sought to play Mario in the film, but the actor turned down the role. 

Pat Ralph
