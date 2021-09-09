More Culture:

September 09, 2021

The 15th season of 'Always Sunny' will 'be our best in many years,' Glenn Howerton says

The actor shared his excitement for the series' return during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers"

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Sitcoms
Always Sunny Season 15 SCOTT KIRKLAND/FXX/PICTUREGROUP/SIPA USA

The 15th season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A premiere date has not been announced.

It's been two years since the most recent season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and fans are eagerly awaiting for The Gang's much-anticipated return to FXX.

Actor Glenn Howerton, who stars as Dennis Reynolds, shared his excitement for the 15th season during an appearance Wednesday on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." 

"I think I can honestly say this season of 'Sunny' is probably going to be our best in many years," Howerton told Meyers.

Howerton didn't serve as a writer during the previous two seasons, but he said that made him feel more fresh when writing episodes for the upcoming season. He admitted that generating new ideas for the sitcom can be quite difficult after 14 seasons.

"I'm not gonna lie, it's absolutely brutal," Howerton said. "The 15th season in the writers room ... really was that old thing of like 'No, we've done that. No, we've done that. No, we've done that.' The characters can't fundamentally change who they are. Like they can't just become a different person, so you're sort of hemmed in a little bit in terms of like what the character's attitudes and what their point of view is."

Still, it doesn't appear the show will lack hysterical storylines in future episodes.

Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic writing scripts for the upcoming season, which is expected to include the public health crisis and political themes from the past year.

The show's stars have teased photos for the upcoming season in recent months, with McElhenney standing outside of the Paddy's Pub set.

McElhenney also posted a clip of him holding a copy of the script for the first episode, dubbed "2020: A Year in Review." The clip showed McElhenney dressed in mock riot gear while standing in Paddy's Pub and nodding his head to a rendition of the "Sesame Street" theme song "Sunny Days." 

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" also could be going international, as a "Danny DeVito double" was sought for a casting call in Dublin, Ireland last month.

A premiere date for the new season has not been announced. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Sitcoms Philadelphia Glenn Howerton Late Night Charlie Day It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Rob McElhenney Danny DeVito Seth Meyers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 1
Zach-Ertz-Falcons_090621_usat

Sponsored

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Food & Drink

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to add more Philly locations in Fishtown, Rittenhouse
Van Leeuwen Fishtown Rittenhouse

Prevention

A combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine may be on the horizon
COVID-19 flu vaccine

Education

Penn falls, Princeton rises in Forbes' annual ranking of best U.S. colleges
Forbes College Rankings

Food & Drink

Dunkin' offering free coffee to its rewards members this Eagles season
Dunkin' Free Coffee

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved