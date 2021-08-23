Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds jokingly threaten legal action after 'Ted Lasso' pokes fun at Wrexham AFC ownership

Actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds will not tolerate anyone who questions their loyalty to Wrexham AFC. Not even a slight joke from a beloved comedy series is acceptable.

McElhenney and Reynolds issued a mock cease and desist letter Saturday to both "Ted Lasso" and Apple TV+ after the critically-acclaimed show poked fun at the duo's ownership of the Welsh football club.



The joke about McElhenney and Reynolds' ownership of Wrexham AFC came during the show's fifth episode of the second season that dropped Friday. Leslie Higgins, AFC Richmond's director of football operations, tells the club's owner Rebecca Welton that he received a call from McElhenney and Reynolds, but quips that he hasn't responded to them yet because he "can't tell if them buying the club is a joke or not."

For those who have yet to watch, "Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as a college football coach who is hired to run AFC Richmond, a fictional English football club. The show's first season earned 20 Emmy nominations.

But the show's popularity didn't spare it from catching the ire of McElhenney and Reynolds in their mock cease and desist letter. Addressed "from the desk of RR McReynolds," which is the official name of Wrexham AFC's ownership group, the letter even references McElhenney's popular Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest" that he created alongside fellow "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and writer Charlie Day.

"It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of 'Ted Lasso,' our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named 'Higgins,'" McElhenney and Reynolds wrote. "While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that's brought us high-quality programming ranging from 'Mythic Quest' season one to 'Mythic Quest' season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community."

However, the ownership duo said that legal action could be avoided if AFC Richmond sent them two large boxes of Lasso's famous biscuits.

Apple TV+ responded to the notice, joking that its "team of 2,000 lawyers are furiously baking as we speak."

McElhenney and Reynolds purchased Wrexham AFC late last year with hopes of turning the football club into a global force. The club had been owned by fans since 2011.

Nicknamed the Red Dragons, Wrexham AFC is a member of the National League, which is the fifth-highest tier of English football. It's the lowest tier that the club has played in since they were first elected to the Football League in 1921. Wrexham AFC has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times, but has not been a force in international soccer for decades.

Founded in 1864, Wrexham AFC is the oldest club in Wales and third-oldest professional football association in the world. The club's home pitch, the Racecourse Ground, is the world's oldest international stadium that still hosts international games.

McElhenney and Reynolds' ownership of Wrexham AFC will be chronicled in a forthcoming FX documentary series titled "Welcome to Wrexham." The series has already been signed on for two seasons, but a release date remains unknown.

Despite his football club being the butt of a joke on "Ted Lasso," McElhenney is trying to earn some support for Wrexham AFC from his "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-stars. In classic "Always Sunny" fashion, it appears that "The Gang" is sort of on board with the Red Dragons.