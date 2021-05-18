More Culture:

May 18, 2021

Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds docuseries will spotlight duo's pro soccer team experiment

'Welcome to Wrexham' goes to Wales to examine the duo's fledgling ownership bid

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Soccer
McElhenney Wrexham Reynolds BILLY BENNIGHT/ADMEDIA/PA IMAGES/SIPA USA

Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds (right) have teamed up to take over Wrexham AFC in Wales, one of the world's oldest professional football clubs. Their efforts will be the subject of an upcoming FX documentary series, 'Welcome to Wrexham.'

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds decided they wanted to work together — in one form or another — before they ever met in person. Their bond, built on social media, evolved into an ambitious decision to jointly purchase Wrexham AFC, the third oldest "football club" in the world.

The thing about it is that McElhenney and Reynolds don't know know anything about running a sports team, and they'll be tasked with resurrecting a once-great club that has sunken into relative obscurity in the world of European professional soccer.

Whether they succeed or fail, viewers will have a chance to watch their journey on FX, where the two actors are teaming up for a docuseries called "Welcome to Wrexham." The announcement came today on Instagram with the aid of a Welsh translator who mocked McElhenney's ties to Philadelphia.

Wrexham AFC was formed in 1864 and has remained a staple of their working-class community. They're currently in the National League, the fifth tier of English football. It's the lowest tier they've played in since they were first elected to the Football League in 1921.

The club's home stadium, the Racecourse Ground, is the world's oldest international stadium that still hosts international games. Wrexham AFC won a Third Division title in 1977-78 and has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times, but has not been a force in international soccer for decades.

Prior to McElhenney and Reynolds buying the club, Wrexham AFC had been fan-owned since 2011. Voters approved the purchase last year as the duo aired aspirations to turn Wrexham AFC into a global name yet again. For a town of about 65,000 people, Wrexham AFC remains a pillar of the community. 

The docuseries will be produced by "Chef's Table" outfit Boardwalk Pictures and is executive produced by a team led by McElhenney and Reynolds, according to Deadline. FX has signed on for at least two seasons. 

"Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club," said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment.

McElhenney and Reynolds are entering a fanatical world that can be hostile to American owners if they aren't in tune with fans. The Glazer family, which owns the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Premier League's Manchester United, has been the subject of anti-ownership protests that resulted in clashes with police and a postponed game with Liverpool.

Considering the docuseries and Wrexham's approval of the new ownership, it seems as if McElhenney and Reynolds are off to a solid start.

A premiere date for "Welcome to Wrexham" has not yet been announced. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Soccer Wales Sports Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Transportation

SEPTA to remove COVID-19 capacity limits in June
SEPTA COVID-19 capacity

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

TV

Evan Peters compares 'Mare of Easttown' role to memorable Brad Pitt character
Mare Easttown Zabel

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer
TAG Time Happy Hour in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved