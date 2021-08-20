Danny DeVito temporarily lost Twitter verification after tweeting out support for Nabisco strike

Twitter may have just unintentionally provided the writers of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" with fresh material for a future episode of the FXX sitcom.

Danny DeVito's Twitter account was temporarily unverified by the social media platform after he tweeted out support for a nationwide strike of Nabisco workers, the 76-year-old actor told media outlet A More Perfect Union.

Hundreds of union employees at four Nabisco sites across the country are on strike over a proposal by Nabisco's parent company, Mondelez International, Inc., to change their work schedules and health care benefits.

DeVito took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his support for the movement, tweeting "NO CONTRACTS, NO SNACKS." The New Jersey-based corporation produces snacks like Oreo cookies, Chips Ahoy! and Ritz Crackers.

After the New Jersey native posted the tweet, the blue checkmark verifying DeVito's account disappeared Thursday. DeVito's Twitter account has since been reverified.

According to A More Perfect Union, Twitter has not issued a statement or explanation.

Many Twitter users came to DeVito's defense. While some poked fun at Twitter's decision, others — including musician Questlove — were not pleased.

Frank Reynolds, the character DeVito portrays on "Always Sunny," having his Twitter account become unverified could be a believable storyline for the show. It wouldn't be so surprising if Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day include something like that in a future episode.



Production for the 15th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is officially underway.

McElhenney posted a clip on his Instagram story Thursday of him holding a copy of the script for the first episode of the upcoming season. Written by McElhenney, Howerton and Day during the COVID-19 pandemic, the episode is called "2020: A Year in Review."

The clip also shows McElhenney dressed in what appears to be mock riot gear while standing in Paddy's Pub and nodding his head as a rendition of the "Sesame Street" theme song "Sunny Days" plays in the background.

McElhenney has already teased that the 15th season will deal directly with the COVID-19 pandemic and other political themes.