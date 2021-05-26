'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars tease first set image for upcoming season

It's hard to believe that the last new episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" aired in Nov. 2019, seemingly an eternity ago under the warped perspective of the coronavirus pandemic.

Series co-creator Rob McElhenney, busy with his Apple TV series "Mythic Quest," has dropped hints that the 15th season of "It's Always Sunny" would deal with pandemic themes and all of the other "bull****" that came to define 2020.