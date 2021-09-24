More Culture:

September 24, 2021

Netflix's new October releases include Season 3 of psychological thriller 'You'

The serial killer thriller lands on the streaming service on Oct. 15;

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Netflix
'You' Netflix October YouTube/Netflix

The third season of Netflix Original 'You' will be released on Oct. 15, staring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.

Netflix has a slew of scary content coming to the streaming platform to keep you in the Halloween spirit this October. 

The long-anticipated third season of the psychological thriller "You" is landing on the streaming platform on Oct. 15. Ahead of the release, the first two seasons of the series have been trending among the top titles on Netflix.

The third season of "You" follows Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, and the pregnant Love Quinn, played by Philadelphia-native Victoria Pedretti, as they move to Northern California to start their family and leave their murderous past behind in Los Angeles.

The trailer opens with Goldberg contemplating his new suburban neighborhood and how becoming a father has changed him for the better. However, he soon becomes obsessed with a new woman in the neighborhood and slips back into his old stalker ways.

Quinn proves to be just as insane as Goldberg, and the couple's relationship seems to dissolve.


Other scary content coming to Netflix includes the first season of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" "Insidious: Chapter 2," and "Zodiac."

Here are the movies and shows coming to Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad 
Diana: The Musical 
Forever Rich
The Great British Baking Show 
The Guilty 
MAID
Paik's Spirit 
Scaredy Cats 
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light 
Swallow
A Knight's Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It...
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac


Oct. 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 
Upcoming Summer

Oct. 4

On My Block: Season 4 

Oct. 5

Escape The Undertaker 

Oct. 6

Bad Sport 
Baking Impossible
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas 
Love Is Blind: Brazil 
There's Someone Inside Your House 

Oct. 7

The Billion Dollar Code 
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2

Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm 
Family Business: Season 3 
Grudge / Kin
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister 
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle 
Pretty Smart 

Oct. 9

Blue Period
Insidious: Chapter 2
\


Oct. 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 
Going in Style
The King's Affection 
Shameless: Season 11

Oct. 12

Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People

Oct. 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate 
Hiacynt 
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie

Oct. 14

Another Life: Season 2 
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris

Oct. 15

CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us 
Karma's World 
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween 
The Trip 
You: Season 3 

Oct. 16

Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul

Oct. 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo 

Oct. 20

Found 
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
Night Teeth 
Stuck Together 

Oct. 21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary 
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders 
Komi Can't Communicate 
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam 
Sex, Love & goop 

Oct. 22

Adventure Beast 
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job 
Little Big Mouth 
Locke & Key: Season 2 
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties 

Oct. 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks


Oct. 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Oct. 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped 

Oct. 27

Begin Again
Hypnotic 
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 
Sintonia: Season 2 
Wentworth: Season 8

Oct. 28

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 
The Motive 

Oct. 29

Army of Thieves 
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother 
Mythomaniac: Season 2 
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
The Time It Takes 

Oct. TBD

A World Without 
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Call My Agent: Bollywood 
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths 
Inspector Koo 
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Here are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales From the Hood 2

Oct. 3 

Angel Has Fallen
Leaving October 6
Real Steel

Oct. 14

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin

Oct. 15

The Creative Britain

Oct. 17

U Turn

Oct. 20

Containment, Season 1
Free Fire

Oct. 21

The Hummingbird Project

Oct. 23

The Mist, Season 1

Oct. 27

Rango
Shine On With Reese, Season 1

Oct. 28

Pup Star

Oct. 30

The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 31

60 Days In, Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street, Seasons 1–5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Forged in Fire, Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Netflix Philadelphia TV Shows You Halloween TV Movies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-49ers game
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-49ers_091921_KF

Sponsored

Participate in National Recovery Month
Purchased - Friends supporting each other sunset

Development

Atlantic City awarded $50,000 grant to help redevelop former Trump Plaza site
Trump Plaza Atlantic City

Health Stories

'Aunt Mary Pat' comedian urges people battling depression to seek help
Aunt Mary Pat Troy Hendrickson

Arts & Culture

Monumental Tour features sculptures examining themes from Black history
Monumental Tour

Festivals

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall
Philadelphia Oktoberfest 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved