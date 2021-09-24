Netflix's new October releases include Season 3 of psychological thriller 'You'

Netflix has a slew of scary content coming to the streaming platform to keep you in the Halloween spirit this October.

The long-anticipated third season of the psychological thriller "You" is landing on the streaming platform on Oct. 15. Ahead of the release, the first two seasons of the series have been trending among the top titles on Netflix.

The third season of "You" follows Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, and the pregnant Love Quinn, played by Philadelphia-native Victoria Pedretti, as they move to Northern California to start their family and leave their murderous past behind in Los Angeles.

The trailer opens with Goldberg contemplating his new suburban neighborhood and how becoming a father has changed him for the better. However, he soon becomes obsessed with a new woman in the neighborhood and slips back into his old stalker ways.

Quinn proves to be just as insane as Goldberg, and the couple's relationship seems to dissolve.

Other scary content coming to Netflix includes the first season of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" "Insidious: Chapter 2," and "Zodiac."

Here are the movies and shows coming to Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

The Great British Baking Show

The Guilty

MAID

Paik's Spirit

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Swallow

A Knight's Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It...

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Oct. 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer

Oct. 4

On My Block: Season 4

Oct. 5

Escape The Undertaker

Oct. 6

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas

Love Is Blind: Brazil

There's Someone Inside Your House

Oct. 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2

Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge / Kin

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pretty Smart

Oct. 9

Blue Period

Insidious: Chapter 2

Oct. 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

Going in Style

The King's Affection

Shameless: Season 11

Oct. 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Oct. 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

Reflection of You

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Oct. 14

Another Life: Season 2

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris

Oct. 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

Karma's World

Little Things: Season 4

My Name

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

You: Season 3

Oct. 16

Misfit: The Series

Victoria & Abdul

Oct. 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo

Oct. 20

Found

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

Oct. 21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Insiders

Komi Can't Communicate

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & goop

Oct. 22

Adventure Beast

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Three

More than Blue: The Series

Roaring Twenties

Oct. 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Oct. 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Oct. 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped

Oct. 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Sintonia: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 8

Oct. 28

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3

The Motive

Oct. 29

Army of Thieves

Colin in Black & White

Dear Mother

Mythomaniac: Season 2

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

The Time It Takes

Oct. TBD

A World Without

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Call My Agent: Bollywood

Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Inspector Koo

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Here are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2

Oct. 3

Angel Has Fallen

Leaving October 6

Real Steel

Oct. 14

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin

Oct. 15

The Creative Britain

Oct. 17

U Turn

Oct. 20

Containment, Season 1

Free Fire

Oct. 21

The Hummingbird Project

Oct. 23

The Mist, Season 1

Oct. 27

Rango

Shine On With Reese, Season 1

Oct. 28

Pup Star

Oct. 30

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 31

60 Days In, Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street, Seasons 1–5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Forged in Fire, Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man