Netflix's new October releases include Season 3 of psychological thriller 'You'

September 24, 2021
Netflix has a slew of scary content coming to the streaming platform to keep you in the Halloween spirit this October.
The long-anticipated third season of the psychological thriller "You" is landing on the streaming platform on Oct. 15. Ahead of the release, the first two seasons of the series have been trending among the top titles on Netflix.
The third season of "You" follows Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, and the pregnant Love Quinn, played by Philadelphia-native Victoria Pedretti, as they move to Northern California to start their family and leave their murderous past behind in Los Angeles.
The trailer opens with Goldberg contemplating his new suburban neighborhood and how becoming a father has changed him for the better. However, he soon becomes obsessed with a new woman in the neighborhood and slips back into his old stalker ways.
Quinn proves to be just as insane as Goldberg, and the couple's relationship seems to dissolve.
Other scary content coming to Netflix includes the first season of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" "Insidious: Chapter 2," and "Zodiac."
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
The Great British Baking Show
The Guilty
MAID
Paik's Spirit
Scaredy Cats
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
Swallow
A Knight's Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It...
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer
On My Block: Season 4
Escape The Undertaker
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas
Love Is Blind: Brazil
There's Someone Inside Your House
The Billion Dollar Code
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Family Business: Season 3
Grudge / Kin
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart
Blue Period\
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
Going in Style
The King's Affection
Shameless: Season 11
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Another Life: Season 2
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma's World
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You: Season 3
Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Found
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can't Communicate
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped
Begin Again
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 8
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
The Motive
Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
The Time It Takes
A World Without
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Call My Agent: Bollywood
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
Inspector Koo
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales From the Hood 2
Angel Has Fallen
Leaving October 6
Real Steel
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin
The Creative Britain
U Turn
Containment, Season 1
Free Fire
The Hummingbird Project
The Mist, Season 1
Rango
Shine On With Reese, Season 1
Pup Star
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
60 Days In, Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street, Seasons 1–5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Forged in Fire, Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man
