'Dopesick,' a miniseries on the opioid epidemic, among new shows coming to Hulu in October

September 20, 2021
A new limited series that chronicles the evolution and impact of the opioid epidemic in America is among the new titles arriving to Hulu in October.
"Dopesick" tells the story of the opioid epidemic through the eyes of the pharmaceutical industry, a Virginia mining community and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. The eight-episode miniseries was inspired by the 2018 New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Beth Macy, who served as an executive producer on the project.
The drama stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. The series was written by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong and directed by Oscar winner Barry Levinson.
"Dopesick" will debut on the streaming service Oct. 13.
Two culinary-themed shows, "Baker's Dozen" and "The Next Thing You Eat," will premiere on Hulu in October, too.
"Baker's Dozen" features 13 amateur and professional bakers going up against one another in a competition to determine the best of them. It debuts Oct. 7.
"The Next Thing You Eat" is a six-part documentary series about the way cultural and societal changes will impact how people eat in the future. The miniseries, which stars celebrity chef David Chang, premieres Oct. 21.
The 18th season of "The Bachelorette" will become available Oct. 19. "Air Force One," the "Hunger Games" trilogy and "Sleepless in Seattle" are among the movies coming to the streaming service.
Notable movies leaving Hulu next month include the comedy "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," the sports classic "Hoosiers," and the best picture winner "Slumdog Millionaire."
Big Sky (Season 2 premiere)
Cake (Season 5 premiere)
Grey's Anatomy (Season 18 premiere)
Station 19 (Season 5 premiere)
The Bachelorette (Season 13)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Air Force One
Ali
Blippi's Spooky Spells Halloween
Boxcar Bertha
Cedar Rapids
Chasing Papi
Class
Clifford
Clockstoppers
Code 46
Crimson Tide
Date Night
Dead of Winter
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Dr. No
Edge of the World
Escape from Alcatraz
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
Flatliners
From Russia with Love
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
House of Games
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Intersection
License to Kill
Light It Up
Lost In Space
The Love Guru
Mad Max
Madhouse
The Mask of Zorro
Maze
Mean Creek
Meet The Spartans
My Best Friend's Wedding
The Offence
Peeples
The Perfect Holiday
Queen of the Damned
Racing with the Moon
The Recruit
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road Trip
Rushmore
The Saint
Signs
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sleepless in Seattle
Snatch
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
The Spy Who Loved Me
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Still
Sweet Home Alabama
Sweet Land
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
Teen Wolf
Theater of Blood
Tooth Fairy
Total Recall
The Untouchables
Victor Frankenstein
Vigilante Force
The Village
The Vow
Waitress
What About Bob?
When A Man Loves A Woman
Within
Wolves at the Door
Wrong Turn 2
Saturday Night Live (Season 47 premiere)
Finding Your Feet
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 32 premiere)
Maggie's Plan
The Program
Unfaithful
Castle (Complete series)
Baker's Dozen (Season 1)
Jacinta
Cannabis Evolution
Shark Tank (Season 13 premiere)
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Rogue Hostage
Gunda
Madonna and the Breakfast Club
The Loneliest Whale
Dopesick (Series premiere)
CHiPS
Censor
Out of Death
America's Book of Secrets (Season 2)
Beyond Oak Island (Season 1)
Beyond Scared Straight (Seasons 4-6)
Hoarders (Season 3)
Little Women: Atlanta (Seasons 1-2)
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (Season 10)
Marrying Millions (Season 2)
Nightwatch (Season 1)
Seven Year Switch (Season 3)
Swamp People (Seasons 1-2)
A Murder to Remember
Cheer Camp Killer
Miss India America
Sleepwalker
Home Sweet Home (Series premiere)
Dream Horse
The Bachelorette (Season 18 premiere)
Queens (Series premiere)
The Evil Next Door
The Next Thing You Eat (Season 1)
Gaia
The Marksman
Silent Night
Come Away
Maybe Next Year
For Madmen Only
First Date
Catfish: The TV Show (Season 8D)
Spirit Untamed
The Skeleton Twins
An American Haunting
The Artist
Good Deeds
Slumdog Millionaire
12 Years a Slave
21
30 Days Of Night
30 Minutes Or Less
71
Air Force One
Ali
An Elephant's Journey
Are We There Yet?
Attack The Block
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest
Blast From The Past
Bound
Boxcar Bertha
Chaplin
Class
Clifford
Code 46
Dead of Winter
Dr. No
El Dorado
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
The Final Girls
First Knight
Flatliners
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Freelancers
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Hanging Up
Hondo
Hoosiers
The Hot Chick
House of Games
Hud
I Spit On Your Grave
I Spit On Your Grave 2
I Spit On Your Grave 3
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Last Stand
License to Kill
Mad Max
Madhouse
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mask of Zorro
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Mud
New Year's Eve
The Offence
Paws P.I.
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
The Perfect Holiday
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Revolutionary Road
Road Trip
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
Rules of Engagement
Rushmore
Safe
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sleepless In Seattle
Snatch
Spare Parts
The Sons of Katie Elder
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
The Spy Who Loved Me
Sweet Land
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
Teen Wolf
The Thin Red Line
Theater of Blood
They Came Together
To Die For
Total Recall
Transcendence
Under The Tuscan Sun
Vigilante Force
Walking Tall
Watchmen
We Were Soldiers
What About Bob?
White Nights
