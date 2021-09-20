'Dopesick,' a miniseries on the opioid epidemic, among new shows coming to Hulu in October

A new limited series that chronicles the evolution and impact of the opioid epidemic in America is among the new titles arriving to Hulu in October.



"Dopesick" tells the story of the opioid epidemic through the eyes of the pharmaceutical industry, a Virginia mining community and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. The eight-episode miniseries was inspired by the 2018 New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Beth Macy, who served as an executive producer on the project.

The drama stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. The series was written by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong and directed by Oscar winner Barry Levinson.

"Dopesick" will debut on the streaming service Oct. 13.

Two culinary-themed shows, "Baker's Dozen" and "The Next Thing You Eat," will premiere on Hulu in October, too.

"Baker's Dozen" features 13 amateur and professional bakers going up against one another in a competition to determine the best of them. It debuts Oct. 7.

"The Next Thing You Eat" is a six-part documentary series about the way cultural and societal changes will impact how people eat in the future. The miniseries, which stars celebrity chef David Chang, premieres Oct. 21.

The 18th season of "The Bachelorette" will become available Oct. 19. "Air Force One," the "Hunger Games" trilogy and "Sleepless in Seattle" are among the movies coming to the streaming service.

Notable movies leaving Hulu next month include the comedy "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," the sports classic "Hoosiers," and the best picture winner "Slumdog Millionaire."

Here are the titles coming to Hulu in October:

Oct. 1

Big Sky (Season 2 premiere)

Cake (Season 5 premiere)

Grey's Anatomy (Season 18 premiere)

Station 19 (Season 5 premiere)

The Bachelorette (Season 13)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Air Force One

Ali

Blippi's Spooky Spells Halloween

Boxcar Bertha

Cedar Rapids

Chasing Papi

Class

Clifford

Clockstoppers

Code 46

Crimson Tide

Date Night

Dead of Winter

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Dr. No

Edge of the World

Escape from Alcatraz

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave

Flatliners

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

House of Games

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Intersection

License to Kill

Light It Up

Lost In Space

The Love Guru

Mad Max

Madhouse

The Mask of Zorro

Maze

Mean Creek

Meet The Spartans

My Best Friend's Wedding

The Offence

Peeples

The Perfect Holiday

Queen of the Damned

Racing with the Moon

The Recruit

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road Trip

Rushmore

The Saint

Signs

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sleepless in Seattle

Snatch

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

The Spy Who Loved Me

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Still

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Land

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

Teen Wolf

Theater of Blood

Tooth Fairy

Total Recall

The Untouchables

Victor Frankenstein

Vigilante Force

The Village

The Vow

Waitress

What About Bob?

When A Man Loves A Woman

Within

Wolves at the Door

Wrong Turn 2

Oct. 3

Saturday Night Live (Season 47 premiere)

Finding Your Feet

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Oct. 4

America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 32 premiere)

Maggie's Plan

The Program

Unfaithful

Oct. 6

Castle (Complete series)

Oct. 7

Baker's Dozen (Season 1)

Oct. 8

Jacinta

Cannabis Evolution

Oct. 9

Shark Tank (Season 13 premiere)

Oct. 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Rogue Hostage

Oct. 11

Gunda

Madonna and the Breakfast Club

Oct. 12

The Loneliest Whale

Oct. 13

Dopesick (Series premiere)

CHiPS

Oct. 14

Censor

Out of Death

Oct. 15

America's Book of Secrets (Season 2)

Beyond Oak Island (Season 1)

Beyond Scared Straight (Seasons 4-6)

Hoarders (Season 3)

Little Women: Atlanta (Seasons 1-2)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (Season 10)

Marrying Millions (Season 2)

Nightwatch (Season 1)

Seven Year Switch (Season 3)

Swamp People (Seasons 1-2)

A Murder to Remember

Cheer Camp Killer

Miss India America

Sleepwalker

Oct. 16

Home Sweet Home (Series premiere)

Oct. 18

Dream Horse

Oct. 19

The Bachelorette (Season 18 premiere)

Oct. 20

Queens (Series premiere)

Oct. 21

The Evil Next Door

The Next Thing You Eat (Season 1)

Oct. 22

Gaia

Oct. 23

The Marksman

Silent Night

Oct. 25

Come Away

Oct. 26

Maybe Next Year

Oct. 27

For Madmen Only

Oct. 28

First Date

Oct. 30

Catfish: The TV Show (Season 8D)

Oct. 31

Spirit Untamed

Here are the titles leaving Hulu in October:

Oct. 16

The Skeleton Twins

Oct. 23

An American Haunting

Oct. 25

The Artist

Oct. 26

Good Deeds

Oct. 30

Slumdog Millionaire

Oct. 31

12 Years a Slave

21

30 Days Of Night

30 Minutes Or Less

71

Air Force One

Ali

An Elephant's Journey

Are We There Yet?

Attack The Block

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest

Blast From The Past

Bound

Boxcar Bertha

Chaplin

Class

Clifford

Code 46

Dead of Winter

Dr. No

El Dorado

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave

The Final Girls

First Knight

Flatliners

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Freelancers

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Hanging Up

Hondo

Hoosiers

The Hot Chick

House of Games

Hud

I Spit On Your Grave

I Spit On Your Grave 2

I Spit On Your Grave 3

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Last Stand

License to Kill

Mad Max

Madhouse

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mask of Zorro

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

Mud

New Year's Eve

The Offence

Paws P.I.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

The Perfect Holiday

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Revolutionary Road

Road Trip

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion

Rules of Engagement

Rushmore

Safe

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sleepless In Seattle

Snatch

Spare Parts

The Sons of Katie Elder

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

The Spy Who Loved Me

Sweet Land

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

Teen Wolf

The Thin Red Line

Theater of Blood

They Came Together

To Die For

Total Recall

Transcendence

Under The Tuscan Sun

Vigilante Force

Walking Tall

Watchmen

We Were Soldiers

What About Bob?

White Nights



