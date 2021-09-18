More Culture:

September 18, 2021

Springsteen memorabilia to be featured in traveling Grammy museum in North Jersey

The exhibit will be open from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 20, 2022

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Museum
Bruce Springsteen Grammy Museum Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Some of Bruce Springsteen's most iconic artifacts will go on display at a traveling Grammy Museum this fall. The first stop is Newark, New Jersey.

Some of Bruce Springsteen's iconic artifacts will be on display in the traveling Grammy Museum, including his favorite Fender guitar, handwritten setlists and plenty of denim stage outfits.

The Bruce Springsteen Live! exhibit was curated by the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and will debut on Oct. 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. On March 20, 2022, the exhibit will travel to Los Angeles where it will go on display in Fall 2022.

Springsteen's favorite Fender guitar, featured on several of his album covers like "Born to Run," will be out on display, as well as the late Clarence Clemons' saxophone.

The exhibit will also feature stage costumes from Springsteen and the E Street Band, performance footage and interviews, the Associated Press reported.

“As we reopen the doors to our museum and so many of us return to the workplace, it only seemed fitting that we would look to ‘The Boss’ to lead the way.” said Mark Conklin, director of artist relations and programming at the Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center, in a statement. “No musical artist has captured the spirit and resiliency of New Jerseyans in song better than Bruce Springsteen, so we couldn’t imagine a more appropriate exhibit at this moment.”

The museum will feature an interactive kiosk where fans can look through handwritten setlists and decide their own encores for the show.

Other notable items include a ticket booth stage prop from the Tunnel of Love tour and a signed copy of Springsteen's itinerary from his Human Rights Tour, a six-week benefit tour in 1988.

The exhibit came out of a partnership between the Grammy Museum, the Bruce Springsteen Archives and the Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

“Few performers embody the soul and excitement of live rock and roll like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,” said co-curator Robert Santelli, founding executive director of the Grammy Museum. “This exhibit will undoubtedly get fans excited about seeing Springsteen again in concert, hopefully soon.”

Tickets to the museum can be purchased online and start at $7 per person.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Museum Philadelphia Grammys Museums New Jersey Newark Grammy Awards Bruce Springsteen

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. 49ers: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 2
Miles-Sanders-Eagles-49ers_091421_usat

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Investigations

'Massive' spike in overdoses in Berks County prompts warning about dangerous batch of heroin in area
Berks County Overdoses

Eagles

HBO's 'Hard Knocks' will chronicle Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, in-season
091721CarsonWentz

Transportation

Most restaurants, shops at Philadelphia International Airport have reopened
PHL Restaurants

Festivals

Halloween Nights replaces Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary
Halloween Nights

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved