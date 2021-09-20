'Mare of Easttown' shines at Emmy Awards with wins in three acting categories

Take a bow, "Mare of Easttown."

The murder-mystery series that was set and filmed in the Philly suburbs took home wins in three major acting categories Sunday night at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Kate Winslet won outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her performance as the show's main character, detective Mare Sheehan. It's the second Emmy Award of Winslet's critically-acclaimed career. The British actress won in the same category ten years ago for her performance in "Mildred Pierce."

"I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs," Winslet said during her acceptance speech. "I support you, I salute you, I'm proud of all of you."

"Mare of Easttown...it was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic, and I want to thank everyone for watching our show," Winslet said.

Evan Peters won outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his portrayal of county detective Colin Zabel. It's the first Emmy Award of Peters' career.

Peters' acceptance speech consisted of several shoutouts to the series' cast and crew. His most notable tribute may have been to Susanne Sulby, the show's dialect coach, when he thanked her for the "hoagies and homes" in the Delco accent Peters honed so effectively in "Mare of Easttown."

"But I especially want to thank everyone who watched this show," Peters said. "This is a dream come true for me tonight, and it wouldn't have been possible without you."

Julianne Nicholson beat out fellow cast member Jean Smart to win outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie. Nicholson's portrayal of Sheehan's best friend, Lori Ross, earned the actress her first Emmy Award.

Nicholson thanked the entire cast and crew during her acceptance speech, but she reserved a special shoutout for Winslet.

"Man, you're good at acting. But, turns out, that you're good at caring for a whole production," Nicholson said to Winslet. "You led us every step of the way with such care and intelligence and love. If you hadn't called and asked if I wanted to join you in Philly, I would have probably read the first two episodes and said 'Nah, the priest did it' and stayed home. So I owe this to you."

"Mare of Easttown" also won for outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program, giving the whodunit series four Emmy Awards. The show was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards this year.

"The Queen's Gambit" beat out "Mare of Easttown" for outstanding limited series. Brad Ingelsby, the Chester County native who created "Mare of Easttown," lost to Michaela Cole's "I May Destroy You" for outstanding writing for a limited series or movie. Craig Zobel lost to Scott Frank of "The Queen's Gambit" for outstanding directing for a limited series or movie.

"Mare of Easttown" tells the story of Sheehan as she seeks to solve a murder investigation and two missing persons cases while navigating through struggles in her personal life. All seven episodes are available for streaming on HBO Max.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the 73rd annual Emmy Awards honored the best in primetime TV programming from the past year. The event was put together by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles.

Netflix captured 44 Emmy Awards this year, which was the most of any network or streaming service, according to Variety. The streaming platform's strong performance was powered by 11 wins each for "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit." The Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso" earned seven Emmy Awards.

The complete list of winners can be found on the Emmy Awards' website.