'Rocky' boxing gloves, collectibles up for grabs in Sylvester Stallone auction

Yo, Adrian! How cool would it be to own a pair of Rocky Balboa's boxing gloves? For the highest bidder, that dream will become a reality.

Boxing gloves used in "Rocky III" and other collectibles from the classic, Philadelphia-based film franchise will be up for grabs during the "Property From The Life And Career of Sylvester Stallone" auction. Hosted by California-based Julien’s Auctions, the event will feature more than 500 costumes, props and memorabilia from Stallone's personal collection and is expected to generate at least $1 million.

Stallone, 75, is putting the items up for auction because he is moving into a new home, according to Martin Nolan, the executive director at Julien’s.

"He actually is relocating; he’s selling his house, so that’s a perfect time for anyone to sort of downsize," Nolan told Reuters. " … Overall, we estimate the sale in the range of $1 (million) to $1.5 million. That’s a conservative auction estimate because they are so iconic and people love this stuff."

The Tuf Wear boxing gloves Stallone used as Balboa in "Rocky III" alone are estimated to sell for anywhere between $10,000 and $20,000, according to Julien's. Fans can also bid on black and yellow Nike boxing boots Stallone wore during "Rocky III", notebooks he used to develop ideas for the first four "Rocky" films ($40,000 to $60,000 each) and the card listing the original "Rocky" as the Best Picture winner at the 34th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1977 ($6,000 to $8,000).

Julien’s Auctions/Courtesy Boxing gloves used by Sylvester Stallone in 'Rocky III' will be up for grabs in December as part of Julien’s Auctions, 'Property From The Life And Career of Sylvester Stallone.' Fans can also bid on collectibles from the Philadelphia-based boxing film franchise and the 'Rambo' movies.

Other "Rocky" memorabilia hitting the auction block (with estimates) includes:

• A mouthguard Stallone wore in the original "Rocky" ($6,000 to $8,000)

• Original film poster concept artworks for "Rocky" by Tom Jung and "Rocky IV" by Drew Struzan ($8,000 to $10,000)

• Original artwork by Leroy Neiman of Hulk Hogan fighting Sylvester Stallone from the set of "Rocky III" ($1,000 to $2,000)

• A training pad used in the original "Creed" film, signed by Stallone ($3,000 to $5,000)

• A "Rocky II" statue by Leo Sewell ($8,000 to $10,000)

Fans of Stallone's work as John Rambo won't be left out, either. The auction has a smorgasbord of collectibles from the popular action flicks, including a headband Stallone wore in "Rambo: First Blood Part II" that is expected to sell for at least $8,000, according to Julien's. Also up for grabs: a collection of knives from the first three "Rambo" movies ($10,000 to $20,000 each) and combat boots worn in the series finale, 2019's "Rambo: Last Blood" ($2,000 to $3,000).

Julien’s Auctions/Courtesy One of the notebooks used by Sylvester Stallone to develop ideas for the first four films of the Philadelphia-based 'Rocky' franchise. The notebooks will go up for auction in December and are estimated to sell for at least $40,000 apiece.

"Sylvester Stallone is one of the great icons and immense talents of the 20th and 21st century who is the epitome of a multi-hyphenated Hollywood superstar,” said Darren Julien, CEO and president of Julien’s Auctions. "... He changed the world and the action film universe by giving us two of Hollywood’s greatest and most enduring heroes and cultural symbols, Rocky and Rambo. Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this epic auction that comes entirely from the personal collection of this magnanimous man, the myth, the legend, Sylvester Stallone."

The "Property From The Life And Career of Sylvester Stallone" auction will begin at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday, Dec. 5. Fans can register to bid online via Julien’s Auctions.

Written by Stallone and set in Philadelphia, the original "Rocky" movie hit theaters in 1976 and won multiple Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. "Rocky II" was released in 1979 and was followed by "Rocky III" in 1982 and "Rocky IV" in 1985. After a five-year hiatus, "Rocky V" was released in 1990 to mixed reviews, and the franchise went on pause until Stallone's 2006 revival, "Rocky Balboa." The series' first spin-off movie, "Creed," was released in 2015 starring Michael B. Jordan alongside Stallone. "Creed II" followed in 2018, and a third "Creed" film is slated for 2022.