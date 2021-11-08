More Culture:

November 08, 2021

Scoop DeVille South Street opens Friday, offering $1 special blends and free prizes

The Philly ice cream shop also has locations in Midtown Village, Old City, and delivery service in University City

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Scoop DeVille ./Google Street View

Philadelphia ice cream staple Scoop DeVille is opening a new shop on South Street in the city’s Headhouse District, with a ribbon cutting ceremony happening Friday, Nov. 12th at 5 p.m.

The ice cream shop is celebrating their grand opening with $1 special blends and free gifts with any purchase, according to an announcement on their Instagram. Additionally, visitors will be able to win prizes by spinning a game wheel. 

Prizes include cash, t-shirts, Flyers tickets, ice cream, cakes, and gift cards to nearby businesses Federal Donuts and Tattooed Mom.

An Instagram pre-promotion this week will allow people to follow, like, and comment on a Scoop DeVille post for a chance to win a logo tattoo by Philly artist Michael DiGiacomo of Tat215ive, which will grant them the ability to receive free ice cream once a week for life.

The new shop is located at 538 South Street, and the celebration will last until 8 p.m.


Other Scoop DeVille locations include Midtown Village, located at 1109 Walnut Street, The Bourse, located at 111 S. Independence Mall E., and delivery-only UCity Express, located at 3300 Fairmount Ave.

The shop is well-known throughout the city for its customizable creations. Their drilling system uses all fresh ingredients and allows them to make soft serve without a traditional machine. 

Scoop DeVille opened its first location in 1989, and has been serving the Philadelphia community ever since.

maggie@phillyvoice.com

