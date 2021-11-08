Scoop DeVille South Street opens Friday, offering $1 special blends and free prizes

Philadelphia ice cream staple Scoop DeVille is opening a new shop on South Street in the city’s Headhouse District, with a ribbon cutting ceremony happening Friday, Nov. 12th at 5 p.m.

The ice cream shop is celebrating their grand opening with $1 special blends and free gifts with any purchase, according to an announcement on their Instagram. Additionally, visitors will be able to win prizes by spinning a game wheel.

Prizes include cash, t-shirts, Flyers tickets, ice cream, cakes, and gift cards to nearby businesses Federal Donuts and Tattooed Mom.

An Instagram pre-promotion this week will allow people to follow, like, and comment on a Scoop DeVille post for a chance to win a logo tattoo by Philly artist Michael DiGiacomo of Tat215ive, which will grant them the ability to receive free ice cream once a week for life.

The new shop is located at 538 South Street, and the celebration will last until 8 p.m.







Other Scoop DeVille locations include Midtown Village, located at 1109 Walnut Street, The Bourse, located at 111 S. Independence Mall E., and delivery-only UCity Express, located at 3300 Fairmount Ave.

The shop is well-known throughout the city for its customizable creations. Their drilling system uses all fresh ingredients and allows them to make soft serve without a traditional machine.

Scoop DeVille opened its first location in 1989, and has been serving the Philadelphia community ever since.