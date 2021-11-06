Assembly opens seasonal Alpine Heights Rooftop Lounge

Assembly's rooftop lounge is transforming into a modern ski lodge-inspired pop up this season, with hot cocktails, winter ales, comfort food, themed decor, cozy blankets, blazing fire pits and more.

The Alpine Heights Assembly Rooftop Lounge opens for the season on Wednesday, November 17 and runs through Saturday, February 26.

The food menu comes fromExecutive Chef Sonny Ingui includes Four Cheese Fondue, Tartiflette, Roasted Bone Marrow, Apple Strudel and Dark Chocolate Fondue.

Festive drinks include Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate, Mulled Hot Apple Cider, Plum Spiced Old Fashioned and more.

The space is decked out with seasonal, cosy decor and fire pits to stay warm through the winter season.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online, though walk-ins are welcome.

Alpine Heights Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Wednesday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Feb. 26



Tuesdays through Saturdays, 4 to 11 p.m.



Assembly Rooftop



1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103