October 28, 2021

City Cruises' holiday line-up includes brunch with Santa, New Years Eve cruise

Guests can celebrate the holidays on the Delaware River with live entertainment, decorations and buffets

City Cruise Courtesy/City Cruises

The City Cruise line is launching specialty holiday cruises for the season alongside its year-round offering.

City Cruises has a slew of specialty, holiday-related events for the winter season.

Philadelphians can set sail for a Thanksgiving Cruise, brunch with Santa and ring in the New Year on the Delaware River.

Thanksgiving Cruise

City Cruises is cooking a holiday feast for its Thanksgiving Cruise on Nov. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. The boat will be decked out in festive decor like hay bales and pumpkins.

The two-hour early dinner cruise includes a buffet, unlimited coffee, tea, water and an onboard DJ. Diners can purchase upgrades for cocktails, beer, wine and can even reserve window tables for the best view.

The dinner menu includes traditional Thanksgiving favorites like an oven roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing and gravy.

Tickets start at $70 per person and can be purchased online.

Brunch with Santa Cruise

Set sail with Santa Claus this Christmas season. The City Cruises team is hosting a two-and-a-half hour brunch cruise decorated for the holidays, featuring music, kid-friendly treats, onboard entertainment and more.

The brunch buffet includes breakfast pastries, scrambled eggs, breakfast meats and potatoes. There will also be a section for kids with chicken tenders, potato wedges and more.

Unlimited coffee, tea and water will be served, with available upgrades for cocktails, beer and wine, as well as window table reservations. There will be two cruises this season. The ship sets sail on Dec. 11, at 10:30 a.m. and on Dec. 18, at 12 p.m. Prices have yet to be announced.

New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise

Ring in the new year on board the City Cruise on the Delaware River. The three-hour dinner cruise includes a buffet, unlimited coffee, tea, water, an onboard DJ and a countdown to 2022.

Guests will receive noisemakers, beads, hats, and glasses to celebrate. Additional package upgrades will be available as well. 

The silver package is $200 and includes a premium bar and toast at midnight, the gold package adds on a bottle of sparkling wine and a souvenir champagne flute for a total of $250 per ticket. The VIP/Platinum package tops off the gold package with a window seat reservation for the best view for $330.

The cruise sets sail at 9:30 p.m. and returns at 12:30 a.m.

