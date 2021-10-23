More Events:

October 23, 2021

Pennsylvania SPCA, IKEA host 'Hocus Pocus' drive-in for charity

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Family Friendly Entertainment
Hocus Pocus show Hocus Pocus/Disney

The Pennsylvania SPCA and the IKEA in South Philadelphia are teaming up for their second annual "Hocus Pocus" Drive in show. All the proceeds generated from the event will be donated to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

This year, you can catch a showing of the Halloween classic, "Hocus Pocus" for a good cause.

The Pennsylvania SPCA and IKEA are teaming up to host the second-annual drive-in movie night to raise funds for the SPCA.

RELATED: Candytopia hosts special Halloween celebration with seasonal decor, treats | Royal Boucherie guests can build their own Negroni cocktails | Philly POPS performing ABBA sing-along at American Swedish Historical Museum

The movie night will take place at the IKEA in South Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and everyone that attends will get a treat bag full of Halloween goodies.

The parking lot can accommodate more than 100 cars and priority seating is available for those that want to sit up front for donations between $150 - $200.

General admission tickets are available for a donation of $45 per car and parking will be first come, first served. Tickets are available online.

Hocus Pocus Drive-in

Saturday, Oct. 30
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. | $45-$200 per car
IKEA South Philadelphia
2206 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family Friendly Entertainment Philadelphia Halloween IKEA Philadelphia Ikea Movies Southwest Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey says Sixers are prepared for 'four years' of Ben Simmons drama in pursuit of title
Simmons-Morey-1_080521_usat

Sponsored

Investing during life’s stages
Limited - WSFS Retirement Stages

Prevention

Confused by COVID-19 booster eligibility requirements? Here's the basics
Mix-and-Match Booster Guide

Government

Philly's rat problem is among the worst in the U.S., pest control company says
Philly Rats Orkin

Food & Drink

Royal Boucherie guests can build their own Negroni cocktails
Royal Boucherie Negroni Bar

Investigations

It's 'not true' that witnesses filmed rape on SEPTA subway, Delco D.A. says
SEPTA Stollsteimer Rape

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved