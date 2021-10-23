Pennsylvania SPCA, IKEA host 'Hocus Pocus' drive-in for charity

This year, you can catch a showing of the Halloween classic, "Hocus Pocus" for a good cause.

The Pennsylvania SPCA and IKEA are teaming up to host the second-annual drive-in movie night to raise funds for the SPCA.

The movie night will take place at the IKEA in South Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and everyone that attends will get a treat bag full of Halloween goodies.

The parking lot can accommodate more than 100 cars and priority seating is available for those that want to sit up front for donations between $150 - $200.

General admission tickets are available for a donation of $45 per car and parking will be first come, first served. Tickets are available online.

Saturday, Oct. 30



Gates open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. | $45-$200 per car



IKEA South Philadelphia



2206 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148