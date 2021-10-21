Royal Boucherie guests can build their own Negroni cocktails

Royal Boucherie has opened a new Negroni bar and brought back its happy hour for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Negroni bar is a cold-weather take on the Old City restaurant's popular summer Spritzer bar, which opened in June.

Negronis are traditionally made with gin, Campari and vermouth. Royal Boucherie brings a unique twist to the classic cocktail by letting guests build their own drink for $16.

The process is broken down into three steps. First, customers select their preferred gin to serve as the base of the cocktail. Next, they choose an amaro, an Italian herbal liqueur similar to Campari. Then, they finish the drink with a vermouth like Carpano or Cocchi.

"The Spritzer bar was a fun twist for us and our guests, so we figured what better way to spice up our fall menu than with a Negroni bar?" Sales and Service Manager Samantha Seltzer said. "The addition of the Negroni bar and the return of happy hour is just some of what has us excited for what's ahead this fall and winter."

Royal Boucherie's relaunched happy hour includes $5 draft beers, $6 house wines and $10 craft cocktails — along with an assortment of small plates from Executive Chef Matt Buehler, like a cheese board, half dozen oysters, bay scallops and steak tartare.

The restaurant also is bringing back its Tuesday dinner service on Oct. 26. Proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining.

Royal Boucherie is located at 52 S. Second St.