More Events:

October 21, 2021

Royal Boucherie guests can build their own Negroni cocktails

The Old City restaurant also is bringing back its Tuesday dinner service

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
Royal Boucherie Negroni Bar Courtesy/Royal Boucherie

The Royal Boucherie has launched a cold-weather take on its summer Spritzer bar: the Negroni Bar.

Royal Boucherie has opened a new Negroni bar and brought back its happy hour for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Negroni bar is a cold-weather take on the Old City restaurant's popular summer Spritzer bar, which opened in June. 

RELATED: Philly POPS performing ABBA sing-along at American Swedish Historical Museum | Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia | Next In Line Comedy offers stand-up fans a chance to see rising comics

Negronis are traditionally made with gin, Campari and vermouth. Royal Boucherie brings a unique twist to the classic cocktail by letting guests build their own drink for $16.

The process is broken down into three steps. First, customers select their preferred gin to serve as the base of the cocktail. Next, they choose an amaro, an Italian herbal liqueur similar to Campari. Then, they finish the drink with a vermouth like Carpano or Cocchi.

"The Spritzer bar was a fun twist for us and our guests, so we figured what better way to spice up our fall menu than with a Negroni bar?" Sales and Service Manager Samantha Seltzer said. "The addition of the Negroni bar and the return of happy hour is just some of what has us excited for what's ahead this fall and winter."

Royal Boucherie's relaunched happy hour includes $5 draft beers, $6 house wines and $10 craft cocktails — along with an assortment of small plates from Executive Chef Matt Buehler, like a cheese board, half dozen oysters, bay scallops and steak tartare.

The restaurant also is bringing back its Tuesday dinner service on Oct. 26. Proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining.

Royal Boucherie is located at 52 S. Second St.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Happy Hour Restaurants Bars Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Simmons not expected to play in Sixers' home opener after skipping workout due to back tightness
Ben_Simmons_5_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Trick or treat at The Franklin Institute
Limited - Franklin Fright - Trick or Treating

Technology

Growing number of Philadelphia households have high-speed internet, city survey finds
Philadelphia internet Survey

Arts & Culture

Betsy Ross House hosting tours that allow guests to enter historic rooms
Betsy Ross House Airbnb

Illness

Biomarker discovery may lead to better treatments for asthma, COPD, Rutgers researchers say
lung airway diseases

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved