October 21, 2021

Philly POPS performing ABBA sing-along at American Swedish Historical Museum

Attendees can hear renditions of "Mamma Mia," "Take A Chance On Me" and other favorites

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly POPS ABBA Sing-Along Courtesy/American Swedish Historical Museum

The Philly POPS will treat ABBA fans to a sing-along held at the American Swedish Historical Museum on Nov. 4.

Attention all dancing queens! The Philly POPS orchestra is offering a preview of its ABBA-inspired setlist prior to its full performances in late November. 

The ABBA After Dark sing-along will be a night of singing, dancing and costume concerts. The event takes place Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the American Swedish Historical Museum terrace. 

Attendees will have the chance to win tickets to see the larger concert, POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! And More, at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best ABBA attire for the sing-along.

Philly POPS will perform the hits "Take a Chance On Me," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!," "Chiquitita," "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo," "Money, Money, Money," "Dancing Queen" and "The Winner Takes It All."

Tickets are $10 and include museum admission. The music starts at 7 p.m. but the ASHM galleries will open at 5 p.m. with appetizers and drinks available for purchase.

Tickets for the POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! And More shows on Nov. 17, 20 and 21 are $35 per person and available online.

"ABBA's music is pure joy – which is something I think we all could use about now," Philly POPS Musical Director David Charles Abell said. "Their music is a perfect example of pop, and the full POPS orchestra will bring plenty of fun and excitement to these arrangements and orchestrations. And, as a Scandinavian group, Rajaton adds an extra layer of authenticity."

ABBA After Dark 

Thursday, Nov. 4
7 p.m. | $10 per person
American Swedish Historical Museum
1900 Pattison Ave. | Philadelphia, PA 19145

