Audi FEASTIVAL makes a comeback for its 12th anniversary

More than 40 of Philadelphia's restaurants are coming together for a night of live entertainment and auctions for the 12th anniversary of the Audi FEASTIVAL.

The culinary arts festival is back for the first time since 2019. It will take place Thursday, Oct. 21 at The Budd to raise money for the Fringe Festival, Philly's celebration of innovation and creativity in performing arts.

This year, organizers said they sought to highlight the city's diversity in culinary leadership and cuisine. They also aimed to showcase the resilience and perseverance of the culinary arts scene.

Featured restaurants include Mission Taqueria, Oyster House, a.kitchen, Cheu Fishtown/Nunu, Hardena, Mike's BBQ, La Chinesca, Urban Farmer Steakhouse, The Twisted Tail, Square 1682, Bing Bing Dim Sum, and Irwin's.

There will be food, beer and cocktails available for guests, including a FEASTIVAL-inspired craft beer from the soon-to-launch My Local Brew Works — a new nano-brewery that will focus on contract brewing, special events and direct-to-public brewing.

Auction items include a four-night stay in Arizona, a relaxing New Hope and Lambertville package, tickets to shows at the Kimmel Center and a sunset cruise with charcuterie.

There will be live performances from Philadelphia choreographer and performance artist Gunnar Montana and Brian Sanders' JUNK, a local theatrical dance company.

The FEASTIVAL did not happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers wanted to showcase the culinary landscape post-COVID.



"We couldn't be more excited to be back in person this year. Food is meant to be enjoyed together," said Nick Stuccio, FringeArts president and producing director. "Philadelphia has been and continues to be fortunate in having exciting and talented culinary and artistic communities that are constantly expanding and pushing boundaries."

The FEASTIVAL also launched a new mentorship program for local culinary students, pairing them with chefs participating at the event to learn more about the industry.

General admission tickets will be $250 and are available online. VIP tickets are available for sale at $400 and include early entry one hour before the event. All attendees must show proof of vaccination.

Thursday, Oct. 217-10 p.m. | $250-400The Budd3431 Fox St., Philadelphia, PA 19129