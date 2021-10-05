Chestnut Hill Conservancy illuminates Germantown Avenue for Night of Lights this October

Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be transformed again this fall into an interactive public art display highlighting local history and architecture.

The fifth annual Night of Lights from Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 17. Historical images will be projected through storefront windows. Buildings will be illuminated with colored lights and films.

The event, hosted by the Chestnut Hill Conservancy, will include additional activities and celebrations throughout the 10-day run. Neighborhood stores will stay open late and restaurants will feature historic foods.

Community storytellers Lisa Howe, Willard Dertweiler and Steve Kurtz or musicians will perform on every block of Germantown Avenue between Willow Grove and Highland avenues. There will be carriage tours, artisan demonstrations and tea parties.

There also will be an oral history recording station, a photo booth and an "Ask the Archivist" table at the event

Opening Night will feature a reception at George Woodward Co. at 5:30 p.m. and a "Flip the Switch" ceremony to kick off the show at 6:45 p.m.

On Saturday, the Mermaid Inn will transform into a speakeasy, with roaring 20's costumes encouraged.

This is the second year that the event has spanned multiple nights. Last year, it ran for two and a half weeks.

Visitors can explore a mobile experience to learn more about each building's history, listen to recorded storytellers, find activities and post selfies.

Friday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 17



7-9 p.m. | Free



Chestnut Hill



Germantown Avenue between Highland and Willow Grove avenues