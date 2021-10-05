More Events:

October 05, 2021

Chestnut Hill Conservancy illuminates Germantown Avenue for Night of Lights this October

There will be community storytellers, musicians and carriage tours

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Festival History
Night of Lights Bradley Maule/Chestnut Hill Conservancy

The Chestnut Hill Conservancy is hosting the Night of Lights, a 10-day festival that will illuminate Germantown Avenue with lights.

Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be transformed again this fall into an interactive public art display highlighting local history and architecture.

The fifth annual Night of Lights from Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 17. Historical images will be projected through storefront windows. Buildings will be illuminated with colored lights and films.

RELATED: Philly's top women chefs team up to host dinner benefitting abuse survivors | The Bourse Food Hall hosts Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest & Fall Fest | Parking Lot Horrors hosts Haunted Drive-in at Exton Square Mall

The event, hosted by the Chestnut Hill Conservancy, will include additional activities and celebrations throughout the 10-day run. Neighborhood stores will stay open late and restaurants will feature historic foods. 

Community storytellers Lisa Howe, Willard Dertweiler and Steve Kurtz or musicians will perform on every block of Germantown Avenue between Willow Grove and Highland avenues. There will be carriage tours, artisan demonstrations and tea parties.

There also will be an oral history recording station, a photo booth and an "Ask the Archivist" table at the event

Opening Night will feature a reception at George Woodward Co. at 5:30 p.m. and a "Flip the Switch" ceremony to kick off the show at 6:45 p.m. 

On Saturday, the Mermaid Inn will transform into a speakeasy, with roaring 20's costumes encouraged.

This is the second year that the event has spanned multiple nights. Last year, it ran for two and a half weeks.

Visitors can explore a mobile experience to learn more about each building's history, listen to recorded storytellers, find activities and post selfies.

Night of Lights

Friday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 17
7-9 p.m. | Free 
Chestnut Hill
Germantown Avenue between Highland and Willow Grove avenues

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festival History Philadelphia Chestnut Hill Light Show

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 5
Hurts_Sanders_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia opens 11/4
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Grand Opening

Investigations

Two suspicious deaths on Long Beach Island under investigation, police say
Surf City Investigation

Health News

Jefferson Health, Einstein finalize merger after multiyear process
Einstein Jefferson Merger Final

Entertainment

New entertainment center at Willow Grove Park Mall to include mini golf, bowling alley
Willow Grove Park Mall

Family-Friendly

The Bourse Food Hall hosts Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest & Fall Fest
Howl-O-Ween

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved