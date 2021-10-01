More Events:

October 01, 2021

Philly's top women chefs team up to host dinner benefitting abuse survivors

The Sisterly Love Sunday Supper will feature a live reading by James Beard Award winner Lisa Donovan

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Sisterly Love Supper Club Courtesy/Neal Santos

Philadelphia's top female chefs are banding together to host the Sisterly Love Sunday Supper to raise money and awareness for survivors of abuse.

The Sisterly Love Collaborative is hosting a reception and dinner party to raise money for survivors of abuse and showcase some of Philadelphia's most accomplished female chefs.

The Sisterly Love Sunday Supper features a cocktail reception and four-course seated dinner Sunday at Cherry Street Pier. It will be co-hosted by Lisa Donovan, a James Beard-winning writer and chef. 

During dinner, Donovan will do a live reading from her memoir, "Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger," which delved into her experience as a survivor of abuse. 

The event will benefit the nonprofit Women Against Abuse, a nonprofit that provides services to people experiencing intimate partner violence and raises awareness of domestic violence. As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the organization is highlighting immigrant women who have experienced domestic abuse.

The night will begin at 4 p.m. with a cocktail party followed by a seated, four-course dinner with family-style dessert offerings at 6:15 p.m. The reception and dinner will feature dishes from more than 20 chefs and restaurateurs

They include Spice Finch co-founder Jenn Carroll, Kalaya chef Nok Sunaraton, and Christina Mckeough of High Street Philly.

Guests that participate in the seated dinner are invited to bring a piece of produce to be included in the centerpieces of their tables. Donovan will select a winner. All centerpieces will be donated to a food pantry afterward.

Tickets are $150 per person for the cocktail party and $300 for the cocktail party and seated dinner. All guests are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Sisterly Love Supper Club

Sunday, Oct. 3 
4-8 p.m. | $150 - $300
Cherry Street Pier 
121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

