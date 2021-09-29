Vampire Pizza offering at-home, dinner mystery experience this Halloween season

September 29, 2021
This Halloween, your pizza delivery could come with a mystery to solve.
Vampire Pizza, an entertainment food delivery experience, will deliver dinner from Pizzeria Stella along with a packet of clues for an immersive, family-friendly Halloween experience.
The Los Angeles-based brand first brought its interactive dinner experience to Philadelphia in May 2020 while everyone was stuck at home social distancing.
The new "Get Tricked or Treated" experience gives groups of one to six players the chance to win select prize "treats" or find memorable "tricks."
Here's how it works:
To play, groups need at least one SMS-enabled device so they can respond to video, audio and text interactions. To solve the mystery, groups utilize evidence and video messages, find secret phone numbers, and relay information to interactive characters.
Those that solve their mysteries will #GetTrickorTreated with an instant prize package, like an Oculus Quest 2, tickets to Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary or "BiteCoins" that can be redeemed for more food, games and prizes.
The experience begins Friday and runs through Halloween. Customers can order Vampire Pizza as many times as they want throughout the season. It costs $29 per player.
The entertainment delivery service only is operating in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. To make a reservation, head to the Vampire Pizza website.
