Philadelphia Flower Show returning to FDR Park in 2022

The Philadelphia Flower Show will take place at FDR Park for the second time next year due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced.

The event is usually held inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and this year's move to FDR Park in South Philly marked the first time since the show's inception in 1829 that it was held outdoors.

The 2022 show will run from Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 19. Its theme, "In Full Bloom," is a nod to the health benefits of gardening and nature.

"'In Full Bloom' is PHS's celebration of how gardening and plants have helped people navigate these challenging times," said Sam Lemheney, PHS Chief of Shows & Events. "We hope that by sharing the hope and healing that nature and gardening bring, it will inspire people to look towards a brilliant future."

PHS announced the details of the show 10 months ahead of time because participating growers need months to grow the plants featured in the show.

Much of the show is still in the planning stages, but PHS is using feedback from this year's attendees to upgrade the experience for the next show, including parking, transportation, ticketing and design. More information will be announced in the coming months.

FDR Park's 15-acre footprint is a 45% larger than the Convention Center. The extra space made room for new experiences, including displays, events and food and beverage vendors.

Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 19FDR Park1500 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145