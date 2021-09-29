More Events:

September 29, 2021

Philadelphia Flower Show returning to FDR Park in 2022

Its theme, 'In Full Bloom,' is a nod to the health benefits of gardening and nature

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Flower Show
Philadelphia Flower Show Pennsylvania Horticultural Society/Courtesy

The Philadelphia Flower Show will run from June 11-19, 2022 at FDR Park. This marks the second time in the show's nearly 200-year history that the event will be held outdoors.

The Philadelphia Flower Show will take place at FDR Park for the second time next year due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced.

The event is usually held inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and this year's move to FDR Park in South Philly marked the first time since the show's inception in 1829 that it was held outdoors.

RELATED: Manayunk's 'Out & About' pride event honors National Coming Out Day | Brick Fest Live returns to Philadelphia area with interactive Lego shows, exhibits | Morgan's Pier Fall Fest is back with autumnal cocktails, pumpkin carving

The 2022 show will run from Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 19. Its theme, "In Full Bloom," is a nod to the health benefits of gardening and nature.

"'In Full Bloom' is PHS's celebration of how gardening and plants have helped people navigate these challenging times," said Sam Lemheney, PHS Chief of Shows & Events. "We hope that by sharing the hope and healing that nature and gardening bring, it will inspire people to look towards a brilliant future."

PHS announced the details of the show 10 months ahead of time because participating growers need months to grow the plants featured in the show.

Much of the show is still in the planning stages, but PHS is using feedback from this year's attendees to upgrade the experience for the next show, including parking, transportation, ticketing and design. More information will be announced in the coming months.

FDR Park's 15-acre footprint is a 45% larger than the Convention Center. The extra space made room for new experiences, including displays, events and food and beverage vendors. 


Philadelphia Flower Show: "In Full Bloom" 

Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 19
FDR Park
1500 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Flower Show Philadelphia FDR Park Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Report: Ben Simmons willing to sit out season if Sixers don't trade him
Ben-Simmons-sits_092921_usat

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 contractors bail out local businesses after Hurricane Ida's fury
Limited - IBEW Power restoration

Government

Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana use
Marijuana legalization bill

Illness

Jefferson Health creates $3 million initiative to address heart disease in Philly's underserved neighborhoods
Jefferson Health cardiovascular

TV

Bucks County native to be contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Wheel of Fortune Ari Lipsky

Festivals

Manayunk's 'Out & About' pride event honors National Coming Out Day
Manayunk Pride

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved