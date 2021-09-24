Morgan's Pier Fall Fest is back with autumnal cocktails, pumpkin carving

Morgan's Pier has again transformed into an autumnal wonderland as part of its seventh annual Fall Fest.

The outdoor restaurant and beer garden will be decked out with haystacks, seasonal flowers, foliage and pumpkins through Oct. 30. Everyone who purchases food or drinks will have their cover charges waived.

There will be live acoustic music or DJs playing on the pier on Thursday nights and throughout the weekend.

The restaurant's menu got revamped for the fall season too, with new seasonal cocktails like Fall Sangria, made with honey cinnamon syrup, and the Sugar 'n Spice, made with apple cider. Food includes pumpkin hummus, crispy Brussels sprouts, fall vegetable hoagies and apple pie empanadas.

Guests also can pick pumpkins from the pier's pumpkin patch for $5-$10 each and carve them on site with a complimentary carving kit.

Fall Fest runs Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon to 2 a.m. Throughout the season, select events will be ticketed and reservations are recommended for table service.

Sept. 24 to Oct. 30Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday to Sunday noon to 2 a.m.221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19123