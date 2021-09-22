Fall for the Arts Festival returns to Chestnut Hill on Sunday

The 36th annual Fall for the Arts Festival is coming to Chestnut Hill this weekend, full of art, live demonstrations, children's activities, music and shopping.

The outdoor, arts-and-crafts marketplace takes place Sunday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Germantown Avenue between Willow Grove and Rex avenues. The event typically draws in thousands of attendees.

Watercolors, sculptures, pottery, wood crafts, photographs and jewelry, produced by more than 100 artists from the Mid-Atlantic region, will be on display and for sale.

There will be a Makers Village set up from Abington Avenue to Hartwell Lane, featuring live demonstrations and a Children's Amusement Zone.

Dining options include Bahia Bowls, Bredenbeck’s Bakery and Ice Cream Parlor, Campbell’s Place, Chestnut Grill, Chestnut Hill Brewing Co., El Poquito, Iron Hill Brewery, Market at the Fareway, McNally’s Tavern and Mimi's Café & Market.

All day there will be live music on the Buckley Park Stage, at the corner of Germantown and Hartwell Avenue. Bands the Classic Rockers will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the City Rhythm takes the stage from 2-5 p.m. On the Bethlehem Pike Stage, at 8701 Germantown Ave., The Dukes of Destiny will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Arlene Hilton will perform 2-5 p.m.

Guests at Fall for the Arts Festival are required to wear masks at all times.

