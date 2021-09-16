More Events:

September 16, 2021

Art Montco Week features live music, comedy acts and seasonal activities

The inaugural event aims to reinvigorate the Montgomery County tourism industry

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Keswick Theater Courtesy/Arts Montco Week

The Keswick Theater in Glenside is hosting several performances as part of Arts Montco Week, a new festival aimed at reinvigorating Montgomery County's tourism industry.

Montgomery County is hosting its first art week in an effort to help its tourism industry bounce back from the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 10-day festival, dubbed Arts Montco Week, kicked off Friday night and runs through Sept. 26. It will include 45 events and attractions, including concerts, comedy shows, art exhibits and poetry readings. 

The Montgomery County tourism industry typically generates $1.65 billion in economic impact each year, with more than $100 million coming from arts and culture organizations, according to the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. It and supports more than 25,000 jobs. 

For people looking for some live music, the Keswick Theater in Glenside is hosting Béla Fleck, a Grammy Award winner who is performing his first bluegrass tour in 24 years, Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 

The Keswick also will feature "Starman — The Bowie Tribute" Wednesday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29. Grammy Award winner Sarah Jarosz will perform at the Ardmore Music Hall on Friday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $25. 

Throughout the festival, kids can check out Miniland at LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Plymouth Meeting to see a special Arts Montco Week logo built out of LEGOs. The center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. 

There also will be plenty of seasonal activities to attend. Visitors can join the Eclipse Center for Creative Community in Lansdale for the opening of Phantasma, a spooky show and celebration of dark art just in time for the Halloween season. The free show is slated for Friday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Visitors can build life-size scarecrows at the 11th annual Scarecrow Festival in Skippack on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A complete listing of events is available via the Visit Valley Forge app and on the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board's website








