Halloween pop-up bar Nightmare Before Tinsel opens in Midtown Village

Philadelphia's Halloween pop-up bar Nightmare Before Tinsel returns Friday, kicking off the spooky season again with ghoulishly themed cocktails and horrifyingly Instagram-friendly photo backdrops.

Doors open at 4 p.m. tonight (Sept. 17) and the bar will remain open through Halloween on Oct. 31. It's located in the storefront of the former Simpson's Jewelry at 116 S. 12th St. in Midtown Village.

This marks the third year for Nightmare Before Tinsel – including last year the pop-up was conducted as a streetery due to the pandemic. Its creators are Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group, who also are behind Tinsel, Philadelphia's annual Christmas pop-up bar which occupies the same space.

The theme for the Halloween bar is The Devil's Lair, and for guests with a penchant for macabre there are plenty of photo opportunities for their social media feeds – like the 1,037 human intestines hanging from the ceiling, the gruesome doll heads decorating the walls and the collection of murals by local artist Scott Johnston, depicting some infamously characters like Pennsywise the clown from "It!", part-time Philadelphian Edgar Allen Poe, Jack Nicholson's character Jack Torrance from "The Shining."

The bar sells specialty, seasonal cocktails, like the Blood Bag, made with Espolon Blanco, Orange Liqueur, Cranberry Juice, Red Bull and served in a blood bag. There are also seasonal fall beers and costumed bartenders.

Society Hill Films/Courtesy The Halloween pop up bar is decorated with props and original art for the theme The Devil's Layer.

"Craft Concepts Group is ready to unleash your worst (and best) nightmare," Sourias said. "We are kicking off Spooky Season in Philadelphia earlier than ever before. Nightmare Before Tinsel will keep you scared for six weeks leading up to Halloween. We have been working away to bring you this beloved Halloween tradition unlike any other in the region. We also are trying to constantly think out of the box and have a little fun along the way. We can't wait to journey to the underworld together and experience The Devil's Lair."



Society Hill Films/Courtesy The pop up bar Nightmare Before Tinsel, located in Midtown Village, is serving themed cocktails until Oct. 31 that come in souvenir cups.

Sept. 17 to Oct. 31



Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Prices vary





116 S. 12th St. Philadelphia, PA 19107