December 09, 2020

Christmas pop-up Tinsel returns with decorated outdoor seating, to-go cocktails

Guests can dine under thousands of twinkling lights, or grab holiday drinks for later

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Tinsel 2020 Courtesy of/Aversa PR

Tinsel, at 112 S. 12th St. in Center City, Philadelphia, plans to remain open through at least the end of December. The bar serves festive cocktails and cookies.

The pop-up Christmas bar Tinsel is back for the holiday season. This year, there's decorated outdoor seating and one-way traffic through the building to pick up orders.

Tinsel, located at 112 S. 12th St. in Center City, will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday and plans to remain open through at least the end of December.

RELATED: Reddit's 2020 Year in Review shares insight into top posts, trends | Cocktail truck, 20-foot tree located at East Market in Center City | Manayunk restaurant becomes Señor Grinch's for the holiday season

Outside, there are tables with seating for up to four guests, along with heat lamps and wind guards to keep people warm. The area is decorated with thousands of colorful twinkling lights.

Tables are first come, first served. Table service will be available for guests to order Christmas cocktails served in ornaments and snow globes, holiday cookies and dinner from Sueno next door. Both Tinsel and the neighboring Day of the Dead-themed restaurant are owned by Teddy Sourias of Craft Concepts Group.

No food or drink is allowed for consumption inside Tinsel, and masks are required at all times when ordering and picking up inside the bar. All food and drink will be packaged and sealed to go. 

The indoor space of the onetime jewelry shop is decorated in a Santa's workshop theme, along with unique holiday artwork. A festive soundtrack will play for guests.

In addition to cocktails served in souvenir vessels that guests can take home, Tinsel also will offer craft beer and standard cocktails to go. The popular Canned Good Cocktail is making a return, as well, with a portion of proceeds going to furloughed workers in the restaurant industry.

Tinsel will be open 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Below is the pop-up's menu.

Tinsel menu 2020Courtesy of/Aversa PR

Cocktails and cookies are available from the pop-up Christmas bar Tinsel.


