Cocktail truck, 20-foot tree located at East Market in Center City

East Market in Center Center is celebrating the holiday season with some special programming this December.

On Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m., there are live jazz performances by Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society by the decorated 20-foot tree on Chestnut Walk, between 11th and 12th streets on Market Street.



There's also a large, multi-window installation that uses light, sculpture and 3D pattern designs by local artists in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Courtesy of/Brian Communications The Wayward, a new restaurant at East Market, now has a cocktail truck that's open on Saturdays this December.

While taking in the sights and sounds, visitors can purchase drinks or a Federal Donuts dessert from the Wayward's cocktail truck on Chestnut Walk. It's open on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Seasonal bagels like the Thanksgobbler can be purchased from Schmear It, too. A portion of proceeds will go toward the Bethesda Project, which cares for Philadelphia's homeless.

The Saturday programming will take place through Dec. 19.