Cocktail truck, 20-foot tree located at East Market in Center City

December 07, 2020
East Market in Center Center is celebrating the holiday season with some special programming this December.
On Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m., there are live jazz performances by Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society by the decorated 20-foot tree on Chestnut Walk, between 11th and 12th streets on Market Street.
There's also a large, multi-window installation that uses light, sculpture and 3D pattern designs by local artists in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia.
Seasonal bagels like the Thanksgobbler can be purchased from Schmear It, too. A portion of proceeds will go toward the Bethesda Project, which cares for Philadelphia's homeless.
The Saturday programming will take place through Dec. 19.
