December 07, 2020

Cocktail truck, 20-foot tree located at East Market in Center City

There's special holiday programming on Saturdays this December

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
A large Christmas tree is located at Chestnut Walk, between 11th and 12th streets on Market Street. In addition to the festive decorations, East Market is offering special holiday programming this December.

East Market in Center Center is celebrating the holiday season with some special programming this December.

On Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m., there are live jazz performances by Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society by the decorated 20-foot tree on Chestnut Walk, between 11th and 12th streets on Market Street. 

There's also a large, multi-window installation that uses light, sculpture and 3D pattern designs by local artists in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

The Wayward, a new restaurant at East Market, now has a cocktail truck that's open on Saturdays this December.

While taking in the sights and sounds, visitors can purchase drinks or a Federal Donuts dessert from the Wayward's cocktail truck on Chestnut Walk. It's open on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Seasonal bagels like the Thanksgobbler can be purchased from Schmear It, too. A portion of proceeds will go toward the Bethesda Project, which cares for Philadelphia's homeless.

The Saturday programming will take place through Dec. 19.

