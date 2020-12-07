More Events:

December 07, 2020

Small businesses team up to offer Bok in a Box gift sets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bok in a Box gift sets Photo by JESHOOTS.COM/on Unsplash

There are two Bok in a Box gift options. Choose between a self-care box and one filled with items for your home – or get both! The goods in the boxes are made by Philly businesses and artisans.

Eight Bok tenants have joined together to offer two Bok in a Box gift sets. There's a package filled with self-care items and one with things for your home.

Curious Clay, Franklin & Whitman, Lobo Mau, Remark Glass, Rider Ceramics, Sabbatical Beauty, Stover Ceramics and Marilyn MacGregor all contributed to the unique gift sets.

RELATED: Admission to drive-in screening of 'Polar Express' free with canned food donation

The self-care box includes a face mask and incense holder, among other things, while the home goods box features a planter, mug and more. Both are $110 with delivery and pickup options available.

The Bok in a Box gift sets can be purchased online. The Bok property, at 1901 S. Ninth St. in South Philly, formerly was a vocational school that the School District of Philadelphia closed in 2013 and sold to the current owners in 2014.

It joins a growing list of local business and makers offering holiday gifts this season, like the Walnut Street Cafe's holiday market, Di Bruno Bros. holiday market and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. Philadelphia also recently declared that every Friday this December is "Shop Black Business Friday."

