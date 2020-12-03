More Culture:

December 03, 2020

Philadelphia declares all Fridays in December 'Shop Black Business Friday'

The resolution encourages buying from Black-owned businesses

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Small Businesses Shopping
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse Photo by J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse is one of many Black-owned businesses in Philadelphia. The comic books shop is owned by Ariell R. Johnson. Philadelphians are encouraged to buy from local Black-owned businesses every Friday this December.

The City of Philadelphia, in collaboration with Visit Philadelphia, has declared that every Friday this December is "Shop Black Business Friday."

Majority leader of the City Council, Cherelle Parker, introduced the resolution.

"'Shop Black Business Friday' was born from the recognition that Black culture runs deep in Philadelphia," said Parker. "Black and brown-owned businesses contribute greatly to the fabric of our city, despite long-existing barriers entrepreneurs of color have faced in opening, operating and growing their businesses."

RELATED: Support Black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores

On Dec. 4, 11, 18 and 25, Philadelphians are encouraged to buy from local Black-owned businesses. Visit Philadelphia recently created a guide to more than 30 Black-owned shops and boutiques.

"With Black-owned businesses closing at nearly twice the rate of other businesses nationally, the promotional push is intended to help spark consumer sales and support the jobs, revenue and economic impact generated by businesses that are community anchors throughout Philadelphia, including in many historically disadvantaged neighborhoods," states a release on the resolution.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Small Businesses Shopping Philadelphia Boutiques Minorities Resolutions Stores

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Pederson survive the season? What's the trade market for Wentz? Will Lurie blow up Eagles?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Holidays

New Jersey issues COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for upcoming winter holidays
new jersey covid-19 health safety guidelines christmas hanukkah.jpg

Men's Health

Don't let your relationship become a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 Healthy Relationships Advice

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles' Jim Schwartz learned an important lesson vs. Seahawks — don’t ever talk to DK Metcalf
Metcalf-Schwartz_120120_usat

TV

The Roots, Jimmy Fallon parody Taylor Swift's new 'folklore' documentary
Fallon Roots Swift folklore

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved