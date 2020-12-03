Philadelphia declares all Fridays in December 'Shop Black Business Friday'

The City of Philadelphia, in collaboration with Visit Philadelphia, has declared that every Friday this December is "Shop Black Business Friday."

Majority leader of the City Council, Cherelle Parker, introduced the resolution.

"'Shop Black Business Friday' was born from the recognition that Black culture runs deep in Philadelphia," said Parker. "Black and brown-owned businesses contribute greatly to the fabric of our city, despite long-existing barriers entrepreneurs of color have faced in opening, operating and growing their businesses."

On Dec. 4, 11, 18 and 25, Philadelphians are encouraged to buy from local Black-owned businesses. Visit Philadelphia recently created a guide to more than 30 Black-owned shops and boutiques.



"With Black-owned businesses closing at nearly twice the rate of other businesses nationally, the promotional push is intended to help spark consumer sales and support the jobs, revenue and economic impact generated by businesses that are community anchors throughout Philadelphia, including in many historically disadvantaged neighborhoods," states a release on the resolution.