Admission to drive-in screening of 'Polar Express' free with canned food donation

The Philadelphia Film Society recently announced it would show festive films at the drive-in theater at the Navy Yard this December.

And now, PFS has shared that you can watch one of them for free with the donation of a non-perishable food item to Philabundance.

Family-friendly favorite "The Polar Express," based on the Christmas story by Chris Van Allsburg, will be screened on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m.

While the movie is free to attend, you'll still need to reserve a ticket ahead of time.

Also, outside of Philadelphia in Bucks County, there's another holiday event that appeals to fans of the book and movie. The New Hope Railroad offers families a ride on the North Pole express to see Santa, just like in "The Polar Express."

Thursday, Dec. 10

6 p.m. | Free with donation

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard