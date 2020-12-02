More Events:

December 02, 2020

Admission to drive-in screening of 'Polar Express' free with canned food donation

The family-friendly event benefits Philabundance

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Movies
free 'Polar Express' screening 'The Polar Express' trailer/Movie Clips/YouTube

Join the Philadelphia Film Society at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard for a free screening of 'The Polar Express' benefiting Philabundance.

The Philadelphia Film Society recently announced it would show festive films at the drive-in theater at the Navy Yard this December.

And now, PFS has shared that you can watch one of them for free with the donation of a non-perishable food item to Philabundance.

RELATED: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is now open at the Delaware River waterfront | Peddler's Village in Bucks County continues tradition of dazzling holiday lights

Family-friendly favorite "The Polar Express," based on the Christmas story by Chris Van Allsburg, will be screened on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m.

While the movie is free to attend, you'll still need to reserve a ticket ahead of time.

Also, outside of Philadelphia in Bucks County, there's another holiday event that appeals to fans of the book and movie. The New Hope Railroad offers families a ride on the North Pole express to see Santa, just like in "The Polar Express."

"The Polar Express" Screening

Thursday, Dec. 10
6 p.m. | Free with donation
PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Movies Philadelphia Family-Friendly Free Philabundance

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Pederson survive the season? What's the trade market for Wentz? Will Lurie blow up Eagles?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Investgiation

11,000 Pennsylvania residents must pay back unemployment benefits
Unemployment_Pennsylvania_Extension.original.jpg

Health News

Pennsylvania hospitals may postpone elective surgeries to meet surging COVID-19 admissions
PA hospitals COVID-19

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles' Jim Schwartz learned an important lesson vs. Seahawks — don’t ever talk to DK Metcalf
Metcalf-Schwartz_120120_usat

Holiday

Philly's Crumb and Cow offering cheeseboards for all your holiday needs
Crumb & Cow holiday cheeseboard

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved