November 30, 2020

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is now open at the Delaware River waterfront

There's ice skating, a Ferris wheel and more to check out

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Winterfest
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest officially opened for the 2020-2021 season on Nov. 27. It's open daily through early March.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest at the Delaware River waterfront is back, but with a few modifications due to COVID-19.

All guests and staff must wear masks. Winterfest also is limiting capacity and ice skaters are encouraged to buy tickets to the rink in advance online. Ice skating admission is $5 and ice skate rental is $10.

The cabins and fire pits can be rented out in advance online, as well.

Any of the areas at Winterfest that don't require a reservation are available on a first come, first served basis.

This year, the Ferris wheel and some of the amusement park games from Summerfest will stay up through the winter. A ride on the Ferris wheel costs $4 and the balloon water race, basketball toss and balloon dart are $5 per game.

As for food and drink, guests are not permitted to stroll around with their purchases from the on-site concessions. There are two areas where guests can sit and eat.

Winterfest will be open daily, including all holidays, through March 7. The hours of operation are listed below: 

Monday-Thursday: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

General admission to Winterfest is free but guests must pay for the ice skating, games and rides.

