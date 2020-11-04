More Events:

November 04, 2020

Take a ride on New Hope Railroad's North Pole Express this holiday season

There will be hot chocolate, cookies, music and a visit from Santa

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The 150-year-old New Hope Railroad in Bucks County is offering families a ride on the North Pole Express this holiday season.

Kids can board the train to meet Santa, just like in the classic Christmas storybook "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg. The train will be heated and decorated for the holiday season.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served to all passengers on the one-hour, roundtrip ride. Musicians will perform festive songs onboard and all are invited to sing along.

There will be an opportunity for children to send their letters to Santa during the trip, too. Then at the end of the ride, Santa will make an appearance to invite everyone to visit him at his workshop at the train station. 

At the workshop, photos with Santa will be offered. Photo packages can be purchased in advance.

Families are required to purchase their train tickets online ahead of time. Fares start at $43.99 per person. The North Pole Express uses one of the railroad's vintage diesel locomotives. The similar Santa’s Steam Train Ride uses a steam locomotive. When purchasing a ticket, make sure you choose which ride you want to take.

Detailed information on New Hope Railroad's COVID-19 health and safety protocols can be found online.

North Pole Express

Saturday, Nov. 7, through Wednesday, Dec. 30
Fares start at $43.99 | Choose a time between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
New Hope Railroad
32 W. Bridge St., New Hope, PA, 18938

