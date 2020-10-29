More Events:

October 29, 2020

Morris Arboretum invites visitors to view the Holiday Garden Railway

There's the option to see the trains during the day or at nighttime

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Morris Arboretum holiday railway

Morris Arboretum’s Holiday Garden Railway returns on Nov. 27.

The Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill is a popular attraction for families to check out during the winter months.

Model trains carrying tiny gifts and toys chug past miniature Philadelphia landmarks decorated with thousands of twinkling lights and festive decorations.

The Holiday Garden Railway will return on Black Friday and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through New Year's Eve. The arboretum will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Day.

There are also 10 dates visitors can see the railway at nighttime. Holiday Garden Railway Nights returns this year on Saturday and Sunday nights, beginning Thanksgiving weekend. Lighted trees and colored lights will pave the way to the railway site.

Advanced tickets are required for both daytime and evening visits. Ticket are available for members beginning Monday, Nov. 2, and for nonmembers starting on Monday, Nov. 9.  

During the evening hours, the Compton Café will be open for visitors to purchase hot cocoa, coffee and snacks.

Holiday Garden Railway

Friday, Nov. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 31
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

Sinead Cummings
