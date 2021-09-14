More Events:

September 14, 2021

Cuba Libre celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with specialty menu, cocktails

A portion of each Esperanza Sparkling Mojito sold will benefit a nonprofit advocating for change in Cuba's political system

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum bar is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a new specialty cocktail, the Esperanza Sparkling Mojito.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a Cuban-inspired celebration of hope.

The Old City-based restaurant will feature the Esperanza Sparkling Mojito from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and a special prix-fixe Esperanza Menu from Oct. 1-15.

The $39, three-course meal will include traditional dishes like Vaca Frita, a braised, shredded and seared brisket with roasted onions, citrus-garlic mojo, white rice and Cuban black beans.

The limited-edition Esperanza Sparkling Mojito was created by Giovanny Gutierrez, a Cuban-born and Miami-bred master mixologist and U.S. ambassador for Bacardi's Havana Club rum.

Esperanza, which means hope in Spanish, serves as the inspiration for this year's celebration after the recent uprisings in Cuba. 

A portion of each cocktail sold will be donated to Cuba Decide, a citizen-driven nonprofit organization advocating for change in Cuba's political system.

"We are proud to not only celebrate Hispanic heritage, but to continue to bring awareness to the ongoing fight for freedom in Cuba," Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot said. "We want to amplify the message of hope by supporting a cause that is working tirelessly to fulfill the dream of a democratic Cuba."

Cuba Libre is open Monday to Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday from 4-11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. 

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Sept. 15 - Oct. 15
Varying hours | $39 prix-fixe menu
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum bar
10 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19160

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

