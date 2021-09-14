Cuba Libre celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with specialty menu, cocktails

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a Cuban-inspired celebration of hope.

The Old City-based restaurant will feature the Esperanza Sparkling Mojito from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and a special prix-fixe Esperanza Menu from Oct. 1-15.

The $39, three-course meal will include traditional dishes like Vaca Frita, a braised, shredded and seared brisket with roasted onions, citrus-garlic mojo, white rice and Cuban black beans.

The limited-edition Esperanza Sparkling Mojito was created by Giovanny Gutierrez, a Cuban-born and Miami-bred master mixologist and U.S. ambassador for Bacardi's Havana Club rum.

Esperanza, which means hope in Spanish, serves as the inspiration for this year's celebration after the recent uprisings in Cuba.

A portion of each cocktail sold will be donated to Cuba Decide, a citizen-driven nonprofit organization advocating for change in Cuba's political system.

"We are proud to not only celebrate Hispanic heritage, but to continue to bring awareness to the ongoing fight for freedom in Cuba," Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot said. "We want to amplify the message of hope by supporting a cause that is working tirelessly to fulfill the dream of a democratic Cuba."

Cuba Libre is open Monday to Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday from 4-11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Sept. 15 - Oct. 15Varying hours | $39 prix-fixe menuCuba Libre Restaurant & Rum bar10 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19160