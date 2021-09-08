More Events:

September 08, 2021

Dunkin' offering free coffee to its rewards members this Eagles season

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dunkin'
Dunkin' Free Coffee Courtesy/Alliance Marketing Partners

Dunkin' is offering DD Perks members one free coffee a week during the football season.

Dunkin' is kicking off the return of football season with free coffee for its rewards members.

DD Perks members can get a free medium hot coffee once a week from now until Jan. 9 at Dunkin' stores across the greater Philadelphia area. 

RELATED: B. PHL Innovation Fest returns with virtual and in-person tickets | Old City's Art Star boutique hosts 'CRAP' sale at Bourse Food Hall | Shop Center City Saturdays return this fall to support Philly retailers

"Eagles fans have come to rely on Dunkin' to keep them running during football season, and we are so excited to continue that tradition with this year's Eagles Free Weekly Hot Coffee offer!" Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager Jessica Weissman said. "Fly Eagles fly!”"

Last year, the coffee company offered customers $1 coffees on Eagles game days.

For fans catching a game at Lincoln Financial Field, there are several Dunkin' pouring stations set up  throughout the stadium where fans can get Dunkin' hot and iced coffee and hot chocolate. There also is the Dunkin' Community Cruiser, a mobile sampling vehicle, located on the Pepsi Plaza.

The Eagles Free Weekly Hot Coffee offer is only valid for DD Perks members at participating locations in the Greater Philadelphia area. Members earn five points for every dollar spent, which can be redeemed for free beverages. 

People can enroll in DD Perks online or by downloading the Dunkin' mobile app. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Dunkin' Phiiadelphia Football Eagles coffee Dunkin Donuts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Falcons: Five matchups to watch
082921KylePitts

Sponsored

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Movies

David Chase sheds light on Leslie Odom Jr.'s role in 'The Many Saints of Newark'
Many Saints Leslie Odom Jr.

Opioids

Can a vaccine help fight the opioid epidemic? A clinical trial aims to find out
Opioid Addiction vaccine

Education

COVID-19 outbreak at La Salle's campus forces all classes online
La Salle University COVID-19

Festivals

B. PHL Innovation Fest returns with virtual and in-person tickets
Don Lemon

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved