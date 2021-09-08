Dunkin' offering free coffee to its rewards members this Eagles season

Dunkin' is kicking off the return of football season with free coffee for its rewards members.

DD Perks members can get a free medium hot coffee once a week from now until Jan. 9 at Dunkin' stores across the greater Philadelphia area.

"Eagles fans have come to rely on Dunkin' to keep them running during football season, and we are so excited to continue that tradition with this year's Eagles Free Weekly Hot Coffee offer!" Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager Jessica Weissman said. "Fly Eagles fly!”"

Last year, the coffee company offered customers $1 coffees on Eagles game days.

For fans catching a game at Lincoln Financial Field, there are several Dunkin' pouring stations set up throughout the stadium where fans can get Dunkin' hot and iced coffee and hot chocolate. There also is the Dunkin' Community Cruiser, a mobile sampling vehicle, located on the Pepsi Plaza.

The Eagles Free Weekly Hot Coffee offer is only valid for DD Perks members at participating locations in the Greater Philadelphia area. Members earn five points for every dollar spent, which can be redeemed for free beverages.

People can enroll in DD Perks online or by downloading the Dunkin' mobile app.