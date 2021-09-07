Old City's Art Star boutique hosts 'CRAP' sale at Bourse Food Hall

The Bourse Food Hall-based boutique, Art Star, is hosting The Art Star CRAP Bazaar, a weekend-long rummage sale and fundraising event Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

The sale is a quirky take on its annual fundraising event, the CRAFT Bazaar, and features 20 artists and their "seconds" — arts and crafts items that didn't make the final cut, like samples, one-of-a-kind pieces and more — for discounted prices.

"The Art Star CRAP Bazaar is the perfect place to find a handmade treasure at a great price," Art Star co-owner Megan Brewster said. "There will be no fancy booth displays and no frills, just a bunch of big tables piled with stuff to rummage through – items from past seasons, items that vendors are just trying to get rid of, that are slightly 'off,' but awesome all the same. It's a really unique opportunity for craft lovers in Philly!"

Two nonprofits, the ACLU of Pennsylvania and The Village of The Arts and Humanities, will receive 25% of profits.

The free event will take place in the retail space located to the left of The Bourse Food Hall's 5th Street entrance.

The CRAP Bazaar is one of just several events being hosted at The Bourse this September.

Doggy Yoga, an afternoon of yoga with adoptable puppies, will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon and 12:30-1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Melissa Manna is hosting a DIY Macrame Workshop for $20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Plus, Improv Comedy group The N Crowd is performing Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. through the fall. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

"We're looking forward to a lively and event-packed fall at The Bourse, kicking off with Doggy Yoga on the patio, The Art Star CRAP Bazaar and DIY Macrame," said Christina Trinh, The Bourse Food Hall general manager. "See you at The Bourse this fall!"



Saturday, Sept. 18 to Sunday Sept. 1911 a.m. to 5 p.m. | FreeThe Bourse Food Hall111 S. Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106