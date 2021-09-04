More Events:

September 04, 2021

Weedstock Cannabis Community Festival comes to Delaware

The state's leaders postponed a vote on a marijuana legalization bill in June

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Delaware's local chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws is hosting Weedstock to raise awareness for marijuana legalization in Delaware from Sept. 17-18.

Cannabis enthusiasts can head to the Weedstock Cannabis Community Festival in Delaware for a weekend of live music, food trucks and vendors that organizers say will raise awareness about marijuana legalization in Delaware.

The annual festival is the largest cannabis event in Delaware and runs from Sept. 17-18. It takes place at the Firebase Lloyd in Townsend, New Castle County, about an hour-and-15-minute drive south of Philadelphia. Overnight camping is available. 

Delaware's local chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws has been the lead sponsor of the event since it started in 2017.

"This is a place where cannabis advocates and supporters can safely join together for networking, fellowship, and fun," said Laura Sharer, executive director of Delaware NORML.

In June, Delaware's elected leaders in Dover delayed a vote on a bill to legalize marijuana in the state. Organizers of this festival advocate passing bills that legalize retail cannabis and home cultivation.

"Weedstock has always been a party for progress, an annual festival to celebrate our community, and we're proud to support the event," Sharer said. "Each year we help attendees take action on Delaware's legalization bill and spark up cannabis reform."

Local talent and DJs will perform live starting at 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday, then from 10 a.m. until midnight on Saturday. 

Bands include Genesis Z & The Black Mambas, Kitty Rotten, The Heat and Kid David & The Bullets, among others. DJ Slade the Grenade and DJ Harv will be opening each set on Friday and Saturday.

There will also be performances from comedians, activists and special 4:20/7:10 ceremonies.

Tickets are available online or at the gate for $42, and camping is an additional $23. VIP access tickets are $200, and include camping and food. Free parking is available. Sunday brunch will be served to overnight guests.

Weedstock

Friday, Sept. 17 - Saturday, Sept. 18
3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday | $42 - $200
Firebase Lloyd 
474 Flemings Landing Rd., Townsend, DE 19734

