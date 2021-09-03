More Events:

September 03, 2021

Dolce Italian restaurant brings handcrafted pastas, specialty pizzas to Center City

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers espresso service and specialty cocktails

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Dolce Italian Philadelphia Courtesy/Dolce Italian

Dolce Italian will open Sept. 7 for dinner service in Center City, offering pasta, pizzas and specialty Italian cocktails.

Dolce Italian is opening in the W Hotel Philadelphia located in Center City, featuring elevated, yet approachable Italian cuisine.

The restaurant, led by local chef Terry White, opens its doors Sept. 7 at 1439 Chestnut St. for dinner service.

"We’re thrilled to finally open our doors to guests in Philadelphia," says chef White. "This concept delivers a unique offering and contemporary environment that will complement the city’s robust culinary scene."

RELATED: Dual concept sushi restaurant to open in Fishtown Labor Day weekend | What to do Labor Day weekend 2021 in Philadelphia | Fairmount Vintage Flea Market setting up at Eastern State Penitentiary this September

The restaurant aims to capture the timeless spirit of Felini's 1960s Rome. In 2015, the restaurant chain won Bravo TV's competition series "Best New Restaurant."

For its grand opening, the restaurant will be open for dinner only on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 8. From Sept. 9-13, Dolce will open to the public for lunch and dinner, while breakfast service will be limited to hotel guests.

Regular hours of operation kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 14, food will be served Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and a limited pizza and antipasti menu runs from 3-5 p.m.

The restaurant is open on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be closed Mondays.

For breakfast, diners can try the lemon ricotta pancakes, savory croissant and egg white frittata. Guests can try the startufata pizza for lunch, or risotto al frutti di mare and eggplant parmigiana.

Dinner items include signature plates like the veal milanese, whole branzino and veal ossobucco tortelli. 

The restaurant is located on the ground level of the hotel and offers espresso and coffee service by day and specialty Italian-inspired cocktails by night. The restaurant can accommodate 127 diners, including a private dining space that holds up to 12 seated guests. 

Reservations can be made through OpenTable or on Dolce Italian's website.

Grand Opening of Dolce Italian

Tuesday, Sept. 7 
5-9:30 p.m. | Prices vary
W Hotel Philadelphia
1439 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19110

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Center City Italian food Center City District Hotel Restaurant Italian Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Ben Simmons blames everyone but himself for shortcomings, issues with Sixers
Ben_Simmons_5_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

RCA to host free Narcan training
Carroll - Naloxone, Narcan

TV

West Philly's Jabari Banks to star in 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot
Bel-Air casting

Illness

A pill to treat COVID-19? Pfizer takes next step in study of Tamiflu-like drug
Pfizer Antiviral Pill COVID-19

Government

Officials in Philly region urge residents to report storm damage caused by Ida
Flood Zestys Manayunk

Food & Drink

Dual concept sushi restaurant to open in Fishtown Labor Day weekend
Izakaya by Yanaga

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved