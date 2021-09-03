Dolce Italian restaurant brings handcrafted pastas, specialty pizzas to Center City

Dolce Italian is opening in the W Hotel Philadelphia located in Center City, featuring elevated, yet approachable Italian cuisine.

The restaurant, led by local chef Terry White, opens its doors Sept. 7 at 1439 Chestnut St. for dinner service.

"We’re thrilled to finally open our doors to guests in Philadelphia," says chef White. "This concept delivers a unique offering and contemporary environment that will complement the city’s robust culinary scene."

The restaurant aims to capture the timeless spirit of Felini's 1960s Rome. In 2015, the restaurant chain won Bravo TV's competition series "Best New Restaurant."

For its grand opening, the restaurant will be open for dinner only on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 8. From Sept. 9-13, Dolce will open to the public for lunch and dinner, while breakfast service will be limited to hotel guests.



Regular hours of operation kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 14, food will be served Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and a limited pizza and antipasti menu runs from 3-5 p.m.

The restaurant is open on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be closed Mondays.

For breakfast, diners can try the lemon ricotta pancakes, savory croissant and egg white frittata. Guests can try the startufata pizza for lunch, or risotto al frutti di mare and eggplant parmigiana.

Dinner items include signature plates like the veal milanese, whole branzino and veal ossobucco tortelli.

The restaurant is located on the ground level of the hotel and offers espresso and coffee service by day and specialty Italian-inspired cocktails by night. The restaurant can accommodate 127 diners, including a private dining space that holds up to 12 seated guests.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable or on Dolce Italian's website.



Tuesday, Sept. 7



5-9:30 p.m. | Prices vary



W Hotel Philadelphia



1439 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19110